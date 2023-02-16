Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said he has been focused on fighting for his constituents as the media was attacking him over sex trafficking charges that have now been dropped.

Gaetz joined "Ingraham Angle" to react to CNN and mainstream media attacking him and said it was a projection of their own internal issues.

"I don't really take my Ps and Qs from the mainstream media. For the last two years, I've been fighting for my constituents, and the mainstream media largely has been like a refuge for scoundrels and weirdos."

The Justice Department will not pursue charges against Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after a yearslong probe into sex trafficking allegations.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Gaetz's office confirmed that "the Department of Justice has confirmed to Congressman Gaetz’s attorneys that their investigation has concluded and that he will not be charged with any crimes."

Gaetz brought up when Project Veritas discovered why CNN was focused on attacking him.

"Project Veritas got a CNN director on an undercover video saying that the reason the media was propagandizing my life and telling these lies about me breathlessly over and over is because I'm effective at impacting legislation."

Gaetz suggested CNN was "projecting" as the network was dealing with a president who had to step down for sexual allegations, Chris Cuomo's show ending, and Jeffrey Toobin doing "unspeakable things" on a professional Zoom call.

Gaetz said all effective conservative communicators have to watch their back, pointing at how the left previously attacked President Trump and Jim Jordan.

"I drew great inspiration from the way President Trump didn't let the process become the punishment. He forged ahead to institute policies regarding our border, regarding our economy."

Gaetz said, "I also look to the mentorship of my friend Jim Jordan, who also faced totally false allegations and was in a position where he continued to lead on critical Republican efforts."

Gaetz concluded by saying that as a member of the Judiciary Committee, he is "focused on the weaponization of this government against our people."

The New York Times first reported the investigation, after sources said investigators were looking into whether Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws. According to the report, the investigation was opened in the final months of the Trump administration under Attorney General Bill Barr.

After the Times report came out in 2021, Gaetz wrote on Twitter that the investigation was a farce, and he was the victim of an "organized criminal extortion."

"Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name. We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter," Gaetz said. He said that former DOJ employee David McGee is the man attempting to extort him.

Fox News' Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.