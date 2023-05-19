Matt Araiza continues to clear his name from rape allegations.

The punter, who was released by the Buffalo Bills shortly after he was sued, is reportedly no longer a suspect in his alma mater's investigation into the matter, and there are "no findings" against him.

Araiza was drafted out of San Diego State University last year, but was named a short time later in the suit that provided graphic details of a gang rape of an intoxicated 17-year-old girl in October 2021.

The lawsuit alleged Araiza had thrown the girl on a bed "face first," and she went in and out of consciousness while having unsolicited sex. The lawsuit added that it lasted an hour and a half, and she left the room bloodied and crying.

However, it was recently revealed Araiza was not present at the time of the alleged incident.

"While the university cannot provide specific information related to its student disciplinary proceedings and investigations or specific information related to student records, it can confirm that none of the former students named in the civil suit are now the subject of an active investigation," the school said in a statement, via ESPN. "In addition, they are not currently enrolled, active students or affiliated with any athletics activities.

"SDSU reserves the right to reinstate investigations based on new developments."

The Bills released Araiza during training camp, two days after the suit was filed.

ESPN also noted that Araiza submitted a claim against SDSU for damage to his reputation through the California State University Office of the Chancellor.

"I am aware that the facts of this case have been made public," Araiza said last week. "I am deeply gratified for the thorough work of the DA’s office in San Diego and for all the witnesses that were willing to come forward and tell the truth.

"I am thankful that the facts of this case as provided by the witnesses will prove that what I have been saying from the beginning is, in fact, the truth. I can only hope that now people will assess me on the facts and not what was falsely claimed in both the civil suit and in the press."

Araiza remains a free agent.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.