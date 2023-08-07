A massive fire broke out early Monday at a Sherwin-Williams paint plant in a suburb of Dallas.

The Garland Police Department said the city’s firefighters are working a fire in the area of 701 South Shiloh Road.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency says a building located at that address is operated by Valspar Coatings, which is owned by Sherwin-Williams.

"My coworker and I were in our office processing orders when all of a sudden the whole building shook," Dave Casper, an employee of Aston Global, a bathroom supply company located in the same area, told Fox29, describing explosions.

"Some of the particles from the ceiling started to come down on us. We went outside thinking something hit the building, but when we walked behind our building, we saw this big explosion at the Sherwin-Williams plant," he said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

"As a result multiple roadways in and around the location are CLOSED," police said. "Please find alternate routes and expect heavy delays."

In one video purportedly of the fire on social media, several explosions could be heard.

Sherwin-Williams did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.