President Biden's gun control advocacy led him to a "virtual gun-free zone" still wracked with violent crime, where he announced his latest executive order, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said Tuesday.

Biden traveled to Monterey Park, Calif., to stump for the directive, which — in his words — will take "every lawful action possible to move us as close as we can to universal background checks without new legislation."

Massie said Biden chose the Golden State to announce such an order because it is where gun control laws have long failed.

"[California has] got a higher-than-average mass public shooting per capita and they've got some of the strictest gun laws," Massie said. "In fact, he went to Los Angeles County. Unless you're White and well-connected, you probably can't get a permit to carry a concealed firearm there. Fewer than 1-in-5,000 have a concealed carry permit in Los Angeles County."

BIDEN ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE ORDER TO EXPAND BACKGROUND CHECKS, CALLS ON LAWMAKERS TO GO FURTHER

"So he went to a virtual gun-free zone to announce these programs, and one of the things that he said he's going to do… is to somehow achieve what he calls universal background checks."

Massie said the definitions behind Biden's favored jargon would not have prevented any public shooting "in this century," adding that heavily Democratic Maryland and New York previously attempted one of the reforms set forth in the order — to scant results.

"Maybe [Biden] went to Hollywood because two of his policies are based in science fiction," he said. "One of them is this ‘ballistics database’ where you're going to take a fingerprint of a gun using the shell casing or the bullet. New York and Maryland tried this program. They spent tens of millions of dollars and after 15 years, never solved a single crime."

ILLINOIS REGULATORY BODY SEEKS LEGISLATIVE ASSISTANCE IN CONCEALED CARRY CONTROVERSY

Massie added that Biden has pledged to seek out "undetectable firearms," saying that if a gun does not have a metal barrel or brass casing, it'll maim the shooter.

"So two of his policies are just science fiction. Maybe that's why he went to Hollywood," he said.

The executive order aims to increase the number of background checks to buy guns, promote more secure firearms storage and ensure U.S. law enforcement agencies are getting the most out of a bipartisan gun control law enacted last summer.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden will also direct his Cabinet to make sure law enforcement agencies understand the benefits of the new law, particularly around red flag laws, which are intended to temporarily remove guns from people with potentially violent behavior and prevent them from hurting themselves or others.

Ingraham reported the order empowers bureaucracies as far-flung as the Department of Transportation, under Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Fox News Digital's Bradford Betz contributed to this report.