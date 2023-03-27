A 15-year-old Massachusetts teenager has died after suffering what a family member described as a "complete freak accident" on a ski mountain in New Hampshire, reports say.

Christopher DiPrima, of Boston, passed away Saturday night after suffering a mishap at the Pats Peak Ski Area in Henniker, officials there told Boston.com.

"He just hit a bump and he went flying and it was just a complete freak accident," Steven Gringas, identified by WMUR as DiPrima's cousin, told the station.

"The trail he was on, it was definitely, it was one he'd done several times that he was competent enough to do, you know, it was added skill level," Gingras said.

Pats Peak said in a statement that the accident happened on the Duster intermediate trail, one of many routes on the mountain that allows night skiing.

The mountain’s operators said its ski patrol responded shortly after the accident and brought DiPrima down to the bottom, and he was taken to a local hospital.

DiPrima later died from his injuries, according to Boston.com.

"Our sympathies go out to his family during this difficult time. The staff of Pats Peak is saddened by the incident last night and the investigation is ongoing," Kris Blomback, general manager of Pats Peak, told the news outlet in a statement.

Pats Peak did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Gingras described DiPrima as a "kid who was nice, polite, smart, had his whole future ahead of him, but was very humble, very kind."

Among those DiPrima leaves behind is a 12-year-old sister, whom Gingras told WMUR was DiPrima’s "best friend."

Excel Academy Charter School East Boston said DiPrima was a 10th grader there and it "grieves the loss of our student... who died in a skiing accident this weekend."

"Christopher was a kind and caring person who brought joy to everyone he met," it added on Facebook. "He will be truly missed."

The charter school system said counselors will be on hand for all students who need them.

The incident happened more than two months after another high school student died after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort in New Hampshire.

Officials at the mountain in Gilford said that student -- 15-year-old Sydnie Quimby, a freshman – went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees before being pronounced dead at a local hospital.