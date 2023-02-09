A Massachusets teachers' union affiliated with the National Education Association, is using a charity fund to help cover costs of hefty fines it received after an illegal strike, according to a report in the Boston Hearld.

"Any help would be immensely appreciated," the union said Tuesday about its GoFundMe fundraiser. "We have some fines to pay."

The Woburn Teachers Association went on strike for an entire week starting on Jan. 30.

"Their illegal strike is not going to be used as a bargaining chip, and they’re not going to use it to hijack negotiations," Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin said. "The kids are going to be inconvenienced, the parents are going to be inconvenienced, and for the teachers to say they have no other options, it’s outrageous."

Strikes are illegal for public employees in Massachusetts, and caused the union to incur $85,000 in fines to the state alone, according to the Herald.

The union also agreed to pay $225,000 to the city in damages over four years, plus $20,000 to local charities.

On Jan. 28, the union created a "strike fund," which it later used to solicit funds to cover the cost of the fines.

After classes returned, the union released a statement which said, "The encouragement we heard from parents and other community members kept us strong and affirmed that we were doing the right thing. Their respect for us – and their willingness to entrust their children's future with us – make us proud to teach in this city."

"The members of the WA are grateful to be able to return to our classes and be with our students," the statement later said.

Although the Woburn mayor maintained at the time that the strike would not help the union's negotiations, the union was ultimately able to secure raises for teachers and paraprofessionals.

According to the new contract, Woburn educators will receive a 13.75% raise over the next four years and paraprofessionals will receive a 40% raise.

Fox News Digital reached out to the union for comment on their fundraising but did not immediately receive a response.