Police in Massachusetts say a woman was left "terrified" after driving her car and finding a man "hiding with a coat pulled over his head" in the back seat.

The Yarmouth Police Department said the incident happened early Monday morning, and 36-year-old Jailton Dos Santos of South Yarmouth has since been arrested.

"A Yarmouth Police Officer was patrolling near the Route 6 exit ramp just before 1 AM when he came upon a vehicle he thought was disabled. As he went to check on the car, he saw a woman standing outside of it attempting to dial 911. She appeared to be scared and upset as she explained to the officer what had just occurred," police said in a statement.

"The woman said she did not notice anything out of the ordinary after leaving her friend’s house, but a short time later a light came on inside her car while driving," the statement continued. "As she looked into the back seat, she was surprised to see a man hiding with a coat pulled over his head. Extremely frightened, she began driving erratically and the man fell out of the open rear door of the car."

MASSACHUSETTS RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE GETS TIME SERVED FOR GIVING BRAZILIAN COLLEAGUES FAKE GREEN CARDS

Dos Santos is now facing charges of breaking and entering into a vehicle.

The motive for the incident is not immediately clear.

2 RESCUED FROM NORTHERN MASSACHUSETTS BOAT FIRE

"The Yarmouth Police would like to remind everyone to make sure they lock their unattended vehicles, especially at night," added law enforcement.

During the Fourth of July, the Yarmouth Police Department said it responded to a West Yarmouth home to "treat a resident for serious injuries he sustained while setting off fireworks."

"Phat Truong, 40, of West Yarmouth, sustained serious injuries from exploding mortar style fireworks in his yard and was transported to a Boston medical facility for treatment," police said in a Facebook post.

"Following an investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department, Yarmouth Fire Department, Massachusetts State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office, criminal charges have been filed against Phat Truong for unlawful possession of fireworks," the post also said.