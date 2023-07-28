A pair of men manage to escape police interception after they were caught red-handed trying to tear away a Bank of America ATM with their pickup truck in Massachusetts, police said.

On Friday at 3:43, the Higham Police Department were notified by the Bank of America alarm system that there were intruders on the property.

The two men had fastened a chain onto the drive-up ATM and were attempting to tear it away, police said.

When police arrived, the men quickly vacated the premises and jumped into their white 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT.

Officers quickly attempted to pursue the pickup truck, but the suspects managed to evade arrest after ditching the vehicle on someone's home's patio, between a grill, deck chairs and a picnic table.

CALIFORNIA'S SERIAL ‘SNAKE BURGLAR’ SET FREE UNDER WOKE LAWS, PROSECUTOR SAYS

The men ran off after abandoning their Cadillac and police deployed a K-9 unit from the Weymouth Police and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department to search the area. Local law enforcement were unable to find the suspects after searching the surrounding area.

Police said that no money was stolen from the Bank of America ATM, however the machine was severely damaged from the attempted robbery. Authorities mentioned that this was the third time that the ATM had been broken into in the past three years.

Anyone with information about the attempted theft or the pickup truck is asked to call a Hingham police detective at (781)804-2238.