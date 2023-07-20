A Massachusetts chiropractor is facing a criminal charge after a patient noticed a peculiar sight in the practice's bathroom — a hidden camera allegedly used to spy on him relieving himself in the restroom.

Scott Kline, 44, of Middleton, was arraigned Tuesday in Peabody District Court on the charge of photographing an unsuspecting nude person, according to a press release from the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

An unidentified patient was allegedly urinating when he noticed a toilet brush hanging on a coat hook attached to the wall next to the toilet tank. The DA's office said that the patient thought that the item looked out of place, since it was hanging on a hook on the wall instead of its proper place next to the toilet.

NH WOMAN'S 1981 MURDER SOLVED WITH DNA EVIDENCE, PERP DIED FROM OVERDOSE IN 2005

Upon further inspection, the patient noticed the toilet brush had a "blue light." The patient told authorities that the device appeared to be a hidden spy camera complete with a lens on the front, a USB port, an on/off switch, and an SD memory card.

The patient used his phone to document the camera and showed the evidence to police, the DA's office said.

Police did not find a camera inside the bathroom while executing a search warrant, but authorities did find SD cards and hard drives, along with other evidence that suggested a camera had been there at one point.

Bail was set at $10,000 at Kline's arraignment Tuesday, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim who reported the camera.

Kline is expected in Peabody District Court on Aug. 29 for a pretrial conference.