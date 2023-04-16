Maryland State Police are searching for clues in a shooting that happened overnight in Salisbury, leaving one teenager dead and a 22-year-old man injured.

Officers with the Salisbury Police Department responded to reports of shots fired on E. Carroll Street near Buena Vista Avenue, and when they arrived, they found two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Ja’Siah Sin’cer Johnson, 16, of Salisbury was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

MARYLAND POLICE ARREST EASTERN SHORE MAN FOR DOUBLE HOMICIDE

The other victim, 22-year-old Jamere Capri Maynes, also of Salisbury, was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional to be treated for his injuries.

Maryland State Police also responded to the scene and its homicide unit has taken the lead on the investigation.

Also working on the investigation are the State Police Criminal Enforcement Division and Salisbury Police Department.

MARYLAND STATE TROOPER SHOT DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON EASTERN SHORE

The crime scene was processed on Sunday and all evidence was sent to the State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime laboratory to be analyzed.

Throughout the day, investigators interviewed residents and witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.

Still, police are still looking for suspects.

Police encourage anyone with information to call the Maryland State Police, Salisbury barrack, at 410-749-3101 to leave an anonymous tip.