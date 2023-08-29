A Waldorf, Maryland, teenager was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning after a dispute over a fast-food dipping sauce turned physical.

Now, a Washington, D.C. Superior Court magistrate judge has ordered the suspect accused of stabbing the 16-year-old be held at a secured juvenile facility until her next hearing Friday.

FOX 5 DC reported that the Waldorf teenager faces second-degree murder and multiple other charges in the fatal stabbing of Naima Liggon, also 16 and from Waldorf.

Before giving her decision, Judge Sherri Beatty-Arthur reportedly told the court this was a "dispute over sauce."

At about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, a group of young people stopped at the 24-hour McDonald’s by U Street and 14th Street Northwest in Washington, after driving from Maryland to go to a party in DC.

During the juvenile hearing Monday, it was revealed that an argument started inside the vehicle over the fast-food giant's sweet and sour sauce before turning physical. The teens, who were still near the eatery, got out of the vehicle, where the fight continued.

One of the defense attorneys claimed the suspect stabbed Liggon in self-defense after getting jumped during the fight.

Prosecutors challenged the claim, alleging the surveillance footage showed the fight had ended when the suspect lunged toward Liggon as she went back to the vehicle.

She was transported to Howard University Hospital for stab wounds to the abdomen and torso, where she was pronounced dead.

"Naima was a beautiful, smart, funny, and unique young lady who loved life. She was loved and admired by so many people. Naima loved music and the arts, basketball, and she was shaping up to be a master barber. She had just been hired to work at Krispy Kreme as a doughnut specialist and was preparing to get her driver’s license," Naima's mom, Joy Liggon, told FOX 5. "The impact of this senseless loss has affected our family, our friends, and our community. Naima will never see her prom or her graduation. We will not get to see her graduate from college or get married or have kids."

Monday marked the first day of school at Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf, where Liggon was to attend.

"This is not the news a principal ever wants to share, let alone the day before we start a new school year," Thomas Stone High School Principal Shanif Pearl said in a statement. "I ask that you please keep Naima’s family, friends, loved ones and our school community in your thoughts and prayers."