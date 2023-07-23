A Maryland man who allegedly stabbed four victims with a knife on Saturday was shot and killed by police in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Police responded at around 10:36 a.m. Saturday to the Unique Thrift Store on Veirs Mill Road after receiving multiple calls about a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds.

A second caller reported at about 10:37 a.m. that two other women had been stabbed on Colie Drive. Officers responded to that location and found two wounded women and a man with superficial injuries.

Two of the female victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the third is listed in critical condition. The man was not taken to a hospital, police said in a press release.

Police received a description of the suspect and began searching for him. Witnesses told police the suspect stabbed several victims before fleeing into a wooded area near the scene.

The suspect was located at about 10:47 a.m., in the 4300 block of Havard Street holding a 12-inch butcher's knife. He did not follow officers' commands to drop the knife and instead lunged towards an officer.

The officer then shot the suspect several times. The suspect, after receiving aid from officers, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In accordance with state law, the officer who shot the suspect and the officer who witnessed the shooting have both been placed on administrative leave pending investigation.

The stabbings and the officer-involved shooting remain under investigation.