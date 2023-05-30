Police secured arrest warrants for the angry mob accused of beating a doting Maryland dad to death while he protected his kids from bullies over a $30 dispute, a source told The New York Post.

A second source told the news outlet that the suspects could be charged some time this week.

The warrants stem from the brutal melee on Friday, May 19, when Christopher Wright, 43, suffered brain damage after three teenagers and two adults confronted his 14-year-old son at their Brooklyn Park, Maryland, home to continue a schoolyard fight.

He was rushed to a hospital and died the next day. Wright's fiancée, Tracy Karopchinsky, told 11 News that the attackers turned their attention on Wright after he refused to let them fight the boy. The group told Wright that if the boy would not fight, they would fight with him instead, she said.

Footage of the fatal fight reportedly shows Wright fending off the suspects before they threw him on the ground and pummeled him, according to The New York Post.

First responders tried to save him on scene and rushed him to the hospital, but it was too late.

"Just looking at the damage, that wasn’t just punching that did that," his fiancée said. "Like, there’s no way that punching did that. The damage was done before the ambulance ever took him away.

"He’d had a seizure. It was done. There was nothing the hospital could do."

The school confirmed the fight to 11 News, and Karopchinsky told the outlet about how her 12-year-old had tried to run out into the street to help Wright, but it was "too late."

A neighbor told local newspaper Baltimore Banner that they heard one of Wright's other sons yelling, "Daddy!" while the suspects took off.

"That little kid’s scream is a scream that you’ll never forget," the resident said. "It was ear-piercing, his scream was. It was awful."

The whole ordeal was allegedly sparked by a $30 dispute, Karopchinsky told The New York Post.

Police listed the suspects as three to four White males in their mid-20s to mid-30s in age.

After the fight, Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Marc Limansky said, "Anyone who assisted, who abetted or was an accomplice of the main suspect or the primary suspect will be culpable."

Fox News' Peter Aitken contributed to this report.