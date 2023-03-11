A Maryland mom stormed through a middle school and allegedly attacked a seventh-grade student whom she accused of bullying her daughter, police said.

Kelly Sadik, 41, argued with the student in Aberdeen Middle School, which escalated into a physical confrontation when police said she grabbed the student's arm as she tried to walk away.

Police said the student suffered a minor injury. Sadik left "a pretty nice-sized red mark and bruise on that arm," Aberdeen Police Sgt. Jason Neidig said.

Sadik was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and trespassing.

OKLAHOMA CHEER COACH WHO HAD SEX WITH STUDENT 300 TIMES WAS ‘MANIPULATIVE AND CONTROLLING’: COPS

She was buzzed into the middle school by the main office via the outside intercom, according to police, but she was accompanied by her daughter and made a beeline for the alleged bully instead of signing in at the main office, as school protocol dictates.

A teacher saw what had happened and immediately intervened, according to police, but the victim's grandmother wants to know how Sadik got that far into the school.

STUDENT-ATHLETE TOLD POLICE HER COACH SAID ‘KILL YOURSELF’ A MONTH BEFORE SUICIDE

"I don't get how she got that far without somebody doing something," Judy Kibler told CBS News. "I'm a grandparent. I know when you go to the school, you get buzzed in, you go straight to the office."

After hearing about what happened from her son-in-law, she said, "First I was in shock, but then I was angry, frustrated and really upset."

The victim's dad spoke to local news outlet WBALTV and said his biggest concern "was how quickly she got into the school."

"She bypassed the office, and then she got a direction location of where my daughter was," Bates told the local news outlet. "She could have had a weapon. She could have had anything. That's the most frightening part about it."

Harford County Public Schools said in a statement that they have safety measures in place for visitors, and their staff took action as soon as Sadik broke protocol.

"We vet folks that are coming into our schools. Protocol was followed today by our staff. Unfortunately, we had a parent that decided to break protocol. Fortunately, we had staff members who immediately identified, through their vigilance, and just knowing the building - that there was something that was not right and immediately stepped in to take action," Donoven Brooks, Harford County Public Schools chief of safety and security, said.

Sadik is due in court in May.