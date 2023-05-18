A Wicomico County, Maryland, judge sentenced a man to nearly 100 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing and raping a child under 10 years old.

Circuit Court Associate Judge Karen M. Dean sentenced 29-year-old Francisco Barrales-Aguirre to 98 years in prison earlier this month, after he was convicted on Nov. 4, 2022, following a four-day jury trial.

If Barrales-Aguirre is ever released from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life while also being supervised by the department of parole and probation.

MARYLAND MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY RAPING AND PHOTOGRAPHING A MINOR IN THE ACT: POLICE

The victim, in April 2021, reported being sexually abused by Barrales-Aguirre, who lived in the same house.

The abuse began in December 2020, and continued through April 2021, during which time the victim was under the age of 10.

"The work of those that investigate and prosecute sexual crimes perpetrated against children is of paramount importance," Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. "The multidisciplinary approach of the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) strengthens investigations which results in justice for survivors and the community.

"The just sentence imposed in this case is a reflection of our community’s unyielding response to sexual predators who seek to harm our most vulnerable."

Dykes commended members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Child Protective Services, and the CAC for conducting the investigation.