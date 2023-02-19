An Eastern Shore of Maryland 30-year-old man was arrested and charged for allegedly raping and sexually abusing a minor, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a home in Mardela Springs, Maryland, located on the Delmarva Peninsula, for reports of a rape on Jan. 23, 2023.

The responding deputies handed the case over to the Criminal Investigation Division because of the nature of the crime.

UCONN STUDENT WHO KIDNAPPED WOMAN, KILLED MAN WITH SWORD PLEADS GUILTY TO MORE CHARGES

Detectives learned in a preliminary investigation that Joseph Norman Jr, 30, allegedly forced a juvenile to have oral sex with him multiple times.

As a result of the investigation, the Wicomico County district court commissioner issued a warrant for Norman for rape and other related charges, the department said.

Norman was ultimately arrested and taken to the county detention center where he later posted the $5,000 unsecured bond and was released.

DRIVER WHO FATALLY STRUCK ELDERLY COUPLE ON ELECTION DAY WAS UNDER INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL: POLICE

But a further investigation into the charges against Norman discovered he photographed the juvenile during one of the sex acts, the Sheriff’s office said, and on Feb. 6, Norman was indicted by a Wicomico County grand jury on 32 charges.

The charges include sexually abusing a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor, filming of a child in a sex act, possession of child pornography, and seven counts each of second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.

With an indictment in hand, the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, on Feb. 9, apprehended Norman and transported him to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where this time, he was held without bond.