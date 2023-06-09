FIRST ON FOX – A Democrat city council member, who was recently criticized for claiming Muslim children speaking out at a school board meeting were "on the same side… as White supremacists," also has a history of bashing "White women" and "Zionist Jews," Fox News Digital found.

Kristin Mink – a former public school teacher – was elected in December to the Montgomery County council, representing District 5.

While declaring "this is equity," she reasoned Tuesday evening at a school board meeting that Muslim children who spoke out against an LGBTQ+ curriculum were "on the same side… as White supremacists."

"This issue has unfortunately does put… some Muslim families on the same side of an issue as White supremacists and outright bigots," the Democrat said. "I would not put you in the same category as those folks, although, you know, it's complicated because they're falling on the same side of this particular issue."

TARGET DIVERSITY CHIEF DEMANDS 'WHITE WOMEN' GET TO WORK AGAINST AMERICA'S SYSTEMIC RACISM

In 2019, Mink wrote an email to her former colleagues at an organization called Lights for Liberty expressing why she was resigning; she described her perception of negative experiences at the organization as a "tale of White feminism," and noted that as the reason for her departure.

The Democrat explained that the left-wing organization she co-founded was too White on the executive level for her preferences.

She said, "This is very difficult for me to write… I am also not OK with the state of our organization… I would be more than glad to come back on board if Black and Brown voices are given a seat at the executive table."

"Having… White women representing us is going to add to the credibility issue, and doesn’t elevate the right voices," she said.

'WOKE' DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE EQUITY CHIEF WRITES ANTI-WHITE POSTS: 'EXHAUSTED WITH THESE WHITE FOLX'

"Speaker lineups need to be… intersectional and multi-racial. White people… should be few and with good reason."

The council member also said she found it "troubling" that White women do not appear to be divesting control of [the organization] to people of color."

She proceeded to blast the "the White feminism, gaslighting, and weaponized fragility" at Lights for Liberty and added she hopes they change in order to "decentralize White power."

"It’s ironic, of course, that in an arena focused on dismantling systemic racism and confronting White supremacy, both can be found in some of the organizations ostensibly doing the work. [Folks] in those spaces should know better, right?"

Mink's Twitter account was also filled with divisive statements about White people.

"'Healing' and ‘unity’ have for so long meant disregarding the harms done to [Black, Indigenous, People of Color] for the comfort of White people," she said.

"I've been looking for almost an hour and can't find a vehicle puzzle for my kid that isn't populated entirely by White people, or White [people] plus one token Black person."

She also claimed that the term "patriot" is used to describe a White person.

"[N]ow is the time to take back the word 'patriot.' And to be clear, when I say 'take back the word 'patriot,'' I mean people using it to actually mean 'patriot' taking it back from people who use it to mean 'White people.'"

The council member has also expressed support for the demand that White people should use their bodies as a human shield in between confrontations with Black people and police.

She thanked the "organizers who teach White people the logistics of how to use their privilege in the field."

CALIFORNIA EDUCATIONAL LEADERS PUSH CRT LESSONS THAT PRAISE MARXIST WHO LOOKED UP TO OSAMA BIN LADEN

Lights for Liberty and Mink were contacted for comment, and did not immediately respond.

Mink also has a history of anti-Israel commentary, at one point criticizing Trump officials on the basis of being "Zionist Jews."

"Our new Middle East peace envoy is Jared Kushner's ‘coffee boy,'" she said, referring to Avi Berkowitz. "Really. This position was previously held by Trump's real estate lawyer [Jason Greenblatt]. Both are Zionist Jews," she said.