A cat in Maryland is looking for a special home for the rest of his life after a rough start in a cat colony.

A male domestic longhair cat named Oyster has feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and is living with a foster family.

"Oyster is the classic definition of a boyfriend cat," A Cat's Life Rescue told Fox News Digital.

This tuxedo-clad kitty is "dashing, cuddly and has all the love in the world for those around him," it added.

The "social, chill boy" is extremely adaptable, loves to be around people and especially likes toys, although he can get "a bit confused" if a wand toy is moved too quickly, the shelter notes.

Oyster was originally found in a cat colony, and his long hair was "extremely matted," his foster mother, Kelley Bevis, told Fox News Digital.

This "punk rock boy" had his mats shaved off "and now has an adorable mohawk," she said.

"He purrs like a motor and will stay glued to your side," said Bevis.

He is likely "a little bit insecure" about being left alone, she also said.

But she believes he will thrive once he is given regular attention.

"He essentially needs a patient person [who] maybe has some experience with a bit of an anxious cat," she said.

Oyster is FIV-positive, meaning he is infected with feline immunodeficiency virus.

Despite the scary-sounding name, Bevis told Fox News Digital that Oyster is no more dangerous or complicated than a typical cat.

"Caring for an FIV-positive cat is just like any other cat, with a little touch of hypervigilance at any sign of sickness," she explained.

"Whereas an FIV-negative cat, for instance, could likely wait a few days to see the vet for a cold or stomach issues, FIV-positive cats just need to make sure that they see the vet sooner if they present with something since their immune systems are compromised," Bevis added.

Oyster's health has been great so far.

He's only had a minor respiratory issue that was treated with antibiotics, she said.

"The only thing that makes him 'different' from an FIV-negative cat is that we have him on some sensitive digestion food, and we give him a probiotic to help with digestion," she said.

Oyster would probably do best as a single cat in a home without small children, she added.

"He just needs a patient, loving human who wants to spoil him rotten!"

Anyone interested in adopting Oyster or any of the other cats available through A Cat's Life should email info@acatsliferescue.org.

Bevis is happy to arrange a FaceTime call with Oyster for any potential adopters, she said.

