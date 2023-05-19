An assistant principal in Maryland was charged Wednesday with multiple sex offenses involving an 18-year-old student.

Leonardtown High School Assistant Principal Kelly Eugene McClure-Hewitt was charged with third-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sexual contact offense, plus second-degree assault.

The 55-year-old Lexington Park resident is accused of making "unwanted sexual contact" with an 18-year-old boy. The victim alleged that McClure-Hewitt also gave him gifts and discussed homosexuality with him.

"The 18-year-old male victim alleged a series of encounters with McClure-Hewitt in March at Leonardtown High School," St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

"The victim stated that during multiple visits to his office, McClure-Hewitt provided unsolicited gifts, discussed sexual preference and made unwanted sexual contact," the statement added.

The victim and McClure-Hewitt had no relationship before the unsolicited interactions began, officials said.

St. Mary’s County Public Schools told FOX 5 DC the assistant principal has been placed on administrative leave.

McClure-Hewitt was taken into custody and transported to St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. He is being held on a no-bond status.

Fox News Digital reached out to Leonardtown High School and St. Mary’s County Public Schools for statements, but has not heard back.