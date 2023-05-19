Martha Stewart beamed brightly on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party's red carpet after a legendary cover photo shoot.

Stewart, 81, arrived at the New York City event in a gold gown that featured shiny detailing throughout.

In one snap, the former cooking show star is seen smiling as she holds her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

On Thursday night, SI Swim took to their Instagram to share a video of Stewart arriving at the red carpet, stopping and smiling for pictures.

MARTHA STEWART, 81, LANDS SPORTS ILLUSTRATED COVER AS SHE POSES IN DARING SWIMSUIT

"#MarthaStewart has made her entrance!" the account captioned the video, adding a star emoji.

On the red carpet, Stewart told Entertainment Tonight that her love life has taken a turn for the better since her swimsuit cover shoot.

"I've gotten a few inquiries. Just a couple," she told the outlet, without revealing her new suitors.

Stewart emphasized that dating is not her priority at the moment, but she would be open to exploring an on-screen romance in the future.

"Maybe I'll do a movie or one of the great series' that's on now," Stewart said. She is confident that she will "find the right leading man" to star with her.

The former television personality shared that other things in her life take a higher priority, including her grandchildren.

"You have to make time for certain things. My garden is very important," she said, before mentioning her grandchildren. "It's the best. I have two amazing grandchildren."

Stewart stopped and posed with singer Kim Petras on the red carpet. Petras, 30, was also featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

On Monday, Stewart made history as the oldest woman to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue.

Stewart, 81, posed in a daring swimsuit as she revealed how she prepped for the photo shoot.

"I didn't starve myself, but I didn't eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months," Stewart said during the "Today" show on Monday.

"I went to Pilates every other day and that was great; I'm still going to Pilates every other day 'cause it's so great. And I just, I live a clean life anyway – good diet and good exercise and healthy skincare and all of that stuff."

MARTHA STEWART CELEBRATES 81ST BIRTHDAY WITH A SELFIE AND TOO MUCH WINE

Stewart was asked to participate in the Sports Illustrated cover shoot in November 2022, and the shoot took place at the end of January 2023.

"That was kind of a request that I've never had before," Stewart recalled. "To be on the cover at my age was a challenge. And I think I met the challenge."

For Stewart, the Sports Illustrated photo shoot was "fun."

"I mean, they were prodding me and pinching me and pouring water all over my head! ... There's no tricks. They tell you you look okay. That's nice. They sort of reinforce that it's okay to be doing what you're doing."

Stewart remembered how she was "shaking" after seeing the cover photo for the first time. Stewart posed in nine different swimsuits during the island photo shoot. The TV personality said the cover photo "turned out okay."

Stewart noted she got "good" genes from her mother.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"My mom was my role model," Stewart explained. "After four kids, she was still wearing a two-piece bathing suit. And she still had two more after that, and she was still wearing a two-piece bathing suit, so that's pretty fabulous. My genes are good."

The businesswoman explained her life philosophy does not focus on aging but "good living" instead.

"I think all of us should think about good living, successfully living, and not aging. The whole aging thing is so boring. You know what I mean?" Stewart said.

"I have a hospital called the Center for Living at Mt. Sinai. I started this hospital with Mt. Sinai and it's all about growing old gracefully. We don't think about aging, we think about successful living, and we try to install in people the desire to eat well, exercise well, have friends to have pets – to do all the things that make you happy as you get older. So that's what I'm all about."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.