After Martha Stewart landed the Sports Illustrated cover, she revealed if she would take her modeling to the next level by doing a photo shoot for Playboy.

Stewart, 81, who posed in a daring swimsuit for the cover photo shoot confessed she would deny the opportunity if ever asked due to her strict upbringing.

"No. I would never have done Playboy because I found that a very improper magazine … I was brought up a prude. We were very conservative. When we changed our clothes, we closed the bedroom door," Stewart told Variety during an interview, Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Stewart has always been serious about her beauty regime, but it does not include going under the knife.

As she made history as the oldest woman to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue, she reacted to criticism about her appearance.

When asked what she thinks about the comments that suggested she has had work done, she responded with, "Well, it’s not true."

"I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever," Stewart remarked.

She additionally revealed how she prepped for the photo shoot.

"I have very healthy, good hair. I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors. I’m very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day."

While it’s not uncommon for celebrities to get work done to live up to Hollywood standards, Stewart admitted if she was ever tempted to do plastic surgery or fillers.

"Every now and then there are certain fillers that I can do for a little line here or there, but I hate Botox. It’s a weird thing for me. I really and truly don’t do a lot," she confessed.

Stewart continued to brush off the negative comments on social media regarding her photo shoot and embraced the positive ones.

"They’re very good. There are only a few naysayers saying, ‘The pictures are over-retouched.’ But they’re not. They are incredibly accurate pictures. I was really pleased that there was not much airbrushing," she continued to tell the media outlet.

As the businesswoman graced the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, Stewart shared her beauty secrets to prepare for the project.

"I had my regular facials but maybe more frequently and I also got a spray tan… I’m not a hairy person, but I got a complete body wax," she candidly revealed.

Stewart was asked to participate in the Sports Illustrated cover shoot in November 2022, and the shoot took place at the end of January 2023.