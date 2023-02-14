Love is in the air — literally.

Brent and Kelly Knoblauch are an Atlanta-based 737 captain and first officer, respectively, for Delta Air Lines — and have quite the love story.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the married pilots shared how they first met — and revealed their best tips for traveling with a partner.

"Spend your moments wisely," they both said.

The two first met in 2010 as interns at Delta Air Lines — and said their relationship took off from there.

"Our relationship soared to new heights as our jobs gave us the ability to take spontaneous trips during our free time, and we were able to bond over experiencing new cultures," the couple said in emailed comments to Fox News Digital.

In 2013, they wed three years after meeting as interns.

"We credit our strong marriage in part to being able to pursue a shared dream as pilots in addition to crossing off places on our travel bucket list over the years together," the couple noted.

The Knoblauchs have two sons, ages four and six.

When asked what the key to a successful marriage is, the two said that being spontaneous is important.

"Being spontaneous and flexible has been key to making our relationship fun," they said in a joint response.

The couple shared their three best tips for traveling with a partner.

The pilots recommended learning the different ways that a partner likes to travel.

For example, of the two of them, Brent Knoblauch is a travel planner and loves to do the research for their trips — while Kelly Knoblauch is more spontaneous, showing up ready to go anywhere at the airport.

The couple said learning a partner’s travel style is helpful in order to best complement that person's strengths when traveling gets stressful.

It may seem like an odd tip to share, but the couple recommends being prepared with snacks whenever traveling.

"Staying fueled helps you avoid any added travel tension," they said.

With flight schedules ever-changing, keeping food readily available can help the stress in the airport, too.

It’s easy to get caught up in taking the best Instagram photo or picking out the right outfits to pack when traveling.

The Knoblauchs recommend spending time on vacation wisely — without sweating the small stuff.

"You planned, waited and saved for this trip … Spend your moments wisely," they emphasized.