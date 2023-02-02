It's a road trip that starts and ends where there are no roads.

British adventurers Chris and Julie Ramsey have unveiled the electric Nissan Ariya SUV the Ramseys will attempt to drive from the North Pole to the South Pole this year.

If successful, they will be the first people to have driven the entire route in any vehicle, let alone an electric one.

The vehicle has been modified by Iceland's Arctic Trucks for the expedition, which will cross through 14 countries and cover roughly 17,000 miles.

The Ariya is a compact SUV with a 389 hp all-wheel-drive system and a range of approximately 265 miles per charge in production form.

Arctic Trucks kept the powertrain intact, but updated the suspension to accommodate a set of giant 39-inch-tall tires that will allow it to ride over snow and other loose surfaces they encounter along the way.

The trip officially kicks off from the magnetic North Pole off Ellesmere Island in Canada and will include various public roads and off-pavement sections that will lead them to the tip of South America, from where they will make the crossing to Antarctica and continue on to the South Pole.

The vehicle will be charged at stations and from the grid where its available, but will also be bringing along its own power station.

The unit combines a small wind turbine and solar panels designed to be used anywhere.

"The Arctic is one of the windiest places on the planet. It’s second to Antarctic, which is great for us because it’s the two places we’re going," Chris told Fox News Digital.

The Ariyas roof rack also has storage for a drone that will be used to capture images, and an espresso maker has been integrated into the cabin to keep coffee aficionado Chris charged up.

The Ramseys have previously completed the 10,000-mile Mongol Rally across Asia in a Nissan Leaf, and the automaker has partnered with them on the pole-to-pole attempt.