A Marquette University student was found dead in his dorm room Monday in Wisconsin, according to officials.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the student as Kamrin Ray, 19, in a statement Tuesday, according to FOX 6.
On Monday, the Marquette University Police Department responded to calls of a student who was non-responsive at the school's Cobeen Residence Hall. Officers performed lifesaving efforts on Ray, but he was pronounced dead in the room.
The cause of death is pending a toxicology report, but the medical examiner found no signs of trauma during its autopsy.
Officials said the student's death isn't suspicious and investigators are looking at it as a probable natural death.