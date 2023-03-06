Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans doubled down on his comments criticizing cancel culture, slamming society as "too damn sensitive," during a Monday morning interview.

Wayans said a film like his 2004 comedy, "White Chicks," was needed in today's hypercritical culture, reliant on social media.

"People are too damn sensitive. This society has replaced laughs and comedy with social media and worries. Like we are so anxious about everything ‘cuz all we do is look at world problems and give our opinions," he said on "CBS Mornings."

Wayans derided people "hiding behind" their computer and online presence as he warned about artificial intelligence robots from other countries "influencing us."

The comedian suggested all of this time online had made society lose some of its humanity and ability to enjoy life.

"We're not just enjoying each other anymore," he remarked. "We have to learn to laugh at each other. Life is about laughter."

Wayans revealed that when he faces struggles in life, he looks for the silver lining and finds a way to laugh about it.

"So the darkest thing happens to me, the first thing I go, ‘What’s funny about it?'" he recalled. "The sooner I get to laughing, the sooner I get to healing."

"I just think we all need to be less sensitive," the actor reiterated, warning how stress and anxiety was "messing up" the younger generations.

Wayans, who is guest hosting "The Daily Show" this week, hoped his humor didn't get the show "canceled."

"They've had 35 hosts. If I'm the one to get 'em canceled, damn!" he joked.

Wayans called the state of comedy "sad" in a recent interview with Buzzfeed.

"It's sad that society is in this place where we can't laugh anymore," the comedian said. "I ain't listening to this damn generation. I ain't listening to these folks: These scared-ass people, these scared executives. Y'all do what you want to do? Great. I'm still gonna tell my jokes the way I tell them."

"If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor," he told the outlet.

Other actors and entertainers have recently stood up in defiance to a cultural push to get rid of films, books and other entertainment that may be politically incorrect in today's culture.

Actor Ben Stiller told fans recently that he was "proud" of his 2008 comedy "Tropic Thunder," and denied he had ever "apologized" for it.

"I make no apologies for Tropic Thunder. Don’t know who told you that. It’s always been a controversial movie since when we opened. Proud of it and the work everyone did on it," Stiller tweeted last month.