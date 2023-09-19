A key player in the entertainment industry for several decades, Mark Wahlberg says his time acting is limited.

"Well, I’m certainly working harder now than ever. Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit. Hopefully my kids, we’ll see what their interests are, but I don’t think that I’ll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now," he admitted.

"That’s for sure. Because that’s the most difficult thing," Wahlberg said of his four children with wife Rhea Durham.

Having had his foot in many different components of Hollywood, Wahlberg first gained notoriety as a musician with Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. Transitioning into acting, Wahlberg said he quickly learned to produce to assist his acting career.

"I started producing out of necessity," he told Cigar Aficionado, noting that he began with television before transitioning to film.

"The reason why I started producing was because I didn’t want to sit around waiting for Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise or whoever was already established before me and were the guys at the time, and Leo [DiCaprio]…to go and pass on a movie until I could get my hands on it."

"So I was always proactive in trying to find material, right, and things that I could produce, that I knew were right for me, and create my own destiny. You know, create a vehicle and an opportunity and a path for me, to get to where I wanted to be. And have control," he added.

"Having creative control, because the second your name is above the title, you know, you reap the rewards of the success, but you also bear the brunt of the failure…If I'm going to be in that position, I'd rather be behind the wheel."

Early in his career, Wahlberg portrayed porn star Dirk Diggler in the 1997 flick "Boogie Nights." The decision to take the job was an example of when the now-52-year-old was not necessarily in the driver's seat.

"When I first heard about the film, the subject matter was not appealing to me. I came from the whole Marky Mark thing, pulling down my pants, Calvin Klein underwear — I didn’t know if this was just the next level of exploiting me and now all of a sudden we have to lose the underwear," he remembered.

"My agents kept pushing me. So I read the first 25, 30 pages, and I kind of put it down. I was like this could be something great, or this could be absolutely terrible."

Even with plans to step away from acting, Wahlberg will not completely dissipate from within the industry.

"Working with some of the other great talents. Working with the next batch of great talent," is what the star wants next.

