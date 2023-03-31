Mark Wahlberg is speaking out on how his commitment to religion has impacted him both personally and professionally.

The 51-year-old actor, who is a devout Catholic, has been open about overcoming his early struggles in life by embracing his faith. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Wahlberg said he attributes all of his achievements to his devotion to God.

"It's just the most important aspect of my life," the two-time Academy Award nominee said.

Wahlberg continued, "It's the most important thing. It's afforded me all the things that I've been able to accomplish in my life — my faith, my discipline."

MARK WAHLBERG SAYS FAITH IS ‘NOT POPULAR IN MY INDUSTRY,' BUT HE WON'T DENY HIS

Last month, the "Uncharted" star reflected on being a practicing Catholic in Hollywood. He candidly discussed how he maintains a "balance" when voicing his religious views in an industry that he perceives as not always being receptive to them.

However, Wahlberg explained that he would not "deny" his faith because "that's an even bigger sin."

"It's not popular in my industry, but, you know, I cannot deny my faith," he told "Today" on Ash Wednesday. "It's important for me to share that with people."

WATCH VIDEO BELOW: MARK WAHLBERG ON BEING RELIGIOUS IN HOLLYWOOD

In his interview with Fox News Digital, Wahlberg said, "I don't know that it's not popular."

"I just kind of focus on me again," he said. "I don't shy away from my faith, but I also don't jam it down anybody's throat."

"The Departed" actor also shared his thoughts on how his faith has affected his career choices and the acting roles that he has taken on in Hollywood.

CATHOLIC APP HALLOW AND MARK WAHLBERG LAUNCH PARTNERSHIP

"I've always said that I hope God is a movie fan," Wahlberg noted. "I mean, I've made some movies, whether it be "Boogie Nights" or even "Ted" where, you know, they could be a bit questionable."

He continued, "But I also don't want to compromise my artistic integrity. But as a parent and as a husband, those things definitely weigh into my decision-making. But I do like taking chances and risks."

"But I also was really proud of making a movie that was a love letter to my faith," Wahlberg added, referencing "Father Stu."

In 2022, Wahlberg produced and starred in "Father Stu," a biographical drama based on the real-life redemption story of Stuart Long. The film follows troubled boxer and actor Stuart "Stu" Long who eventually finds his calling and path to redemption by becoming a Catholic priest.

When Stu is later diagnosed with a degenerative muscular disease that renders him disabled, his faith is tested but ultimately strengthened as he finds his suffering brings him closer to God.

MARK WAHLBERG SAYS LEAVING HOLLYWOOD FOR LAS VEGAS GAVE CHILDREN ‘CHANCE TO THRIVE’

Wahlberg, who played the titular role, told Fox News Digital that he hoped viewers would take an uplifting message from the film.

"In these difficult times, we're all dealing with struggle and loss, and mortality is inevitable," he said.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW: MARK WAHLBERG OPENS UP ABOUT HIS FAITH

"I thought it was a movie that would really help people understand and embrace that and know that we're all going to suffer a little bit," Wahlberg continued. "But there is a bigger purpose and a bigger reason for that. And what little suffering we're going through, other people may be having much more difficulties and much bigger suffering and problems that they have to deal with. I just wanted to share that with people."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to Wahlberg, the film's story is symbolic of his own redemption through faith.

Wahlberg overcame a troubled youth that included several run-ins with the law on his journey to becoming an A-list actor. He is also a successful entrepreneur who founded the apparel line Municipal and launched the global restaurant chain Wahlbergers with his brothers, Chef Paul and Donnie Wahlberg. Earlier this week, he celebrated the opening of the second Las Vegas Wahlbergers location on the Strip.

In an interview with Fox News' Raymond Arroyo, Wahlberg explained that he saw not only his past but also his present in the story of "Father Stu."

"And my looking for my purpose," he added. "God has continued to bless me and put me in this situation, not to continue to grow and work on Mark Wahlberg, the person, but to do His work and give me … the skills and the tools to go out there and articulate the message that he wants me to."

Wahlberg also elaborated on why he believed now was the right time for him to make "Father Stu."

"People need to have faith and hope," Wahlberg told Arroyo. "I just knew that I needed to make this movie, and this was my calling and this was my mission. And, now, it's needed more than ever."

Fox News Digital's Laura Carrione contributed to this report.