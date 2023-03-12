Fox News host Mark Levin called out the Democratic Party for "tolerating" anti-Semitism Sunday on "Life Liberty & Levin."

He highlighted an event led by Louis Farrakhan, who used his speech to attack the Jewish people.

" Jewish power has all of our people the knowledge, wisdom, and talent afraid. But just look at what these people control. And every door that leads to power, they have a sentinel on watch. Somebody has to take on the synagogue of Satan. And here we are. What good is your vote if the man you voted for has to go to somebody that you never elected? Behind the door to get instructions. And the Jews have become wealthy just by loaning money, charging you interest and the stranglehold the Jews have on this government," Farrakhan said at the Saviors Day event.

Levin said he wanted to highlight the remarks because Farrakhan has a "significant impact" on the Democratic Party.

"Is there a reason Joe Biden didn't condemn this? Is the reason Kamala Harris didn't condemn this? Is a reason why nobody at the White House has mentioned it? Is there a reason why the Washington press corps blows this off? Yeah, there are reasons for this," he said. Levin highlighted how Farrakhan was invited to the Congressional Black Caucus for lunch on Capitol Hill.

"Why did they invite this man? Because the Democrat Party has a problem," the host argued.

He read part of an article from Kevin Williamson at the National Review, who argued Democrats have a "minor socialist problem."

"They have a major problem in the form of Jew-hating weirdos. Prominent among them, the Reverend Louis Farrakhan of the so-called Nation of Islam. Farrakhan has been out and proud, Jew-hating weirdo for many decades. But Democrats still feel the need to make gestures of obeisance before him. Anti-Trump leaders such as Tamika Mallory or Linda Sarsour of the Women's March, have embraced Farrakhan and courted his favor. Barack Obama came a-calling in 2005 when he was ramping up his political career. The Congressional Black Caucus has consulted him. Bill Clinton stood alongside him at Aretha Franklin's funeral, implicitly elevating the cult leader. California Democrats Barbara Lee, now wants to be a senator, and Maxine Waters attended Farrakhan's public events, and Obama administration veteran, Eric Holder, posed for a picture with him," Williamson wrote.

"Farrakhan is an anti-Semite. About that there is no real debate. Eric Holder. Maxine Waters. Others who confer status and influence on Farrakhan and his gang. Maybe they aren't anti-Semitic. They certainly are collaborators."

Levin continued, highlighting how progressive members of the Democratic Party today continue to spread anti-Semitic remarks.

"Newly elected representative Ilhan Omar apparently cannot open her mouth without letting out an anti-Semitic libel accusing Jews of being unpatriotic. The dual loyalty canard and bribing US political leaders into supporting Israel. The Jews, she insists, push for allegiance to a foreign country. Representative Rashida Tlaib has similar problems and turns out to have been a contributor to one of Farrakhan's batty publications," Williamson wrote. "Members of the Democratic Socialists of America, Representative Ocasio-Cortez is a member, recently chanted eliminationist slogans calling for the liquidation of the Jewish state."

Levin said the left would rather call former President Trump a White supremacist than address its own history of anti-Semitism.

"This effort to try and turn conservatism into the KKK, into neo-Nazi ism is really amazing, especially considering the history of the Democrat Party and its embrace of the KKK and slavery and segregation and Jim Crow. Despite its history of filibustering the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act, despite its current president, Joe Biden being a racist and segregationist early in his career opposing public school integration, calling it a jungle," he said.

Levin added that anti-semitism is spreading, and it's becoming "very, very ugly." "The President of the United States is saying almost nothing about any of this. The Democrat leadership is tolerating anti-Semitism."