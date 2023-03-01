Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed she was attacked and berated by a woman and her adult son while dining at a restaurant with staff.

The Congresswoman said the woman stood "very close" to her and began loudly and verbally attacking her and calling her names. The other member of the dining party purportedly shouted "f--- you, Marjorie" according to the congresswoman.

Greene told "Hannity" she was having a working supper with two staff members in preparation for Tuesday's House committee hearings when the attack occurred.

She blamed the tenor of political oppositional attacks on direct rhetoric from fellow Congresswoman Maxine Waters, a Democrat from Los Angeles.

GREENE SAYS SHE WAS ATTACKED AT RESTAURANT

In 2018, Waters made outdoor public remarks in Los Angeles, wherein she instructed supporters to confront and harass members of the Trump administration if they are seen at "restaurants… department stores [or] gasoline stations."

"You get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore anywhere," Waters said.

Greene said Waters' instructions to liberal supporters combined with Hillary Clinton's noted "basket of deplorables" description of conservatives has given such people as the woman and her son free rein to harass and attack people they disagree with.

"Back when Hillary Clinton declared that we're all deplorables, they basically tried to claim that we're second-class citizens simply because we're conservative," she said, also expounding on Waters' comments.

GREENE SUGGESTS ‘NATIONAL DIVORCE’ ON PRESIDENT'S DAY

"This was the dog whistle for all the people on the left, Democrat voters everywhere, and fully supported by the Democrat Party to attack Republicans in public no matter what. There is no line they will not cross."

She called those who would heed the orders of Waters and rhetoric of Clinton as "insane," saying the confrontational atmosphere in America should "stop right now."

Host Sean Hannity noted Greene was not the first conservative to be publicly accosted over political differences, as a restaurant owner in Lexington, Virginia, previously asked Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders – then the Trump White House's press secretary – to leave the eatery because of her connection to then President Trump.

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was also berated by activists while trying to have dinner at a Mexican restaurant in the District of Columbia while in office.

When asked about her comments about a potential "national divorce," Greene again reiterated she is not calling for secession of red states.

"What I'm talking about is reducing the size of our federal government and giving more power and control to our states to be the identity that they want to be, whether it's blue or red, because the division in our country has gotten to a dangerous point, to the point where I experience it on a daily basis," she said.

"Being attacked in public is no fun. But we also have to remember it's not just elected members of Congress or famous, you know, Republican spokesmen or political commentators like you and others. But it's also regular people, maybe people that wear a MAGA hat that have been attacked for years now. And we are fed up."

She said the "national divorce" would not be one between states as in 1860, but instead a recission of power from the federal government into a more federalist system as envisioned by some of the founders, where states retain the 10th Amendment rights and other powers they "deserve."