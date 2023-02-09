Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., clapped back at "The View" co-hosts for their mockery of the outfit she wore to President Biden's State of the Union Address.

Greene joined "Hannity" on Wednesday to dismiss the criticism from the "nasty women" about the white wool coat she wore to the speech.

"Occasionally I get yelled at by old white women, and I always know that they watch ‘The View’ because those are some nasty women on that show, and they have no right to insult anyone's fashion," Greene told Sean Hannity.

"I was wearing a wool coat, actually, and it's one of my favorite coats because I got it in Wyoming when I was campaigning against and raising money to beat Liz Cheney, and I was happy to wear it to the State of the Union because it simply went with my dress," she continued.

Greene wore the white jacket to Biden's speech on Tuesday, and the ladies hosting "The View" wasted no time taking aim at her fashion choice.

"I was distracted by Marjorie Taylor Greene's Jacket," Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump official and co-host on ‘The View,' said. "It looked like she skinned my puppy."

The ladies, and audience, erupted in laughter after the show displayed a photo of Griffin's dog side by side with a photo of Greene at the State of the Union Address.

But Greene was quick to note their opinions are irrelevant because her constituents don't care "what they think."

"I'll challenge the women on ‘The View’ anytime for a debate because they represent the worst part of America, the worst views, and to be honest with you, no one in my district cares what they think," Greene said.

The Georgia congresswoman also defended calling out Biden during his remarks after she shouted "liar" when he alleged Republicans aim to cut Social Security and Medicare funding.

"The reason why I did that is because they have used my image and my name as leading the effort in that when we have not had not one single meeting in the GOP conference talking about cutting Social Security and Medicare," she said.

"Joe Biden is a liar. I represent the American people, and I was honored to be able to call him the liar that he is in the people's house and not allow him to get away with it."