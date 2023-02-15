Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for refusing to debate her over the Green New Deal, accusing her of stealing her climate ideas from a think tank.

Greene made those remarks during "Hannity" on Tuesday, calling out the far-left Democrat for being "chicken" and avoiding a broader discussion surrounding her climate philosophy.

"I actually challenged AOC to debates multiple times, and she has refused to debate me, and I wanted to specifically debate her on the Green New Deal," Greene told Sean Hannity. "I wanted to challenge her as a successful business owner and an American taxpayer on her ideas that will completely change the way our country functions, not only with energy, but in our entire economy, but AOC couldn't do it."

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: GREEN NEW DEAL ACTIVISTS DON'T CARE ABOUT INFRASTRUCTURE

"You want to know why? She's chicken, and she isn't brave enough to defend those ideas because they're not her own," she continued. "They came out of a think tank, and she just put her name on them."

Greene also noted AOC's silence on the recent mystery surrounding dead whales found off the Virginia coast, and the irony of it given her front-and-center climate agenda.

A third dead whale was discovered in a matter of days just miles from a wind farm, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW), off the southeastern coast.

The discovery of the beached right whale came just two days after a humpback whale was found dead along the shoreline in Cape Charles, Virginia, and five days after a dead humpback whale was found off the coast of First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach.

"I don't know why AOC isn't dressed in white and crying for the dead whales that keep washing on the beach from wind farms that are being placed all over the ocean," Greene said.

"And people are calling the alarms over how this is not only killing unknown thousands of bird species, but also causing whales to beach themselves at record numbers," she continued.

Greene's remarks come on the heels of a recent Twitter feud with AOC over the expulsion of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the Foreign Relations Committee.

