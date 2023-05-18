Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is introducing articles of impeachment against President Biden.

"It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America-at-last Executive Branch that has been working since January 20th, 2021, to systematically destroy this country: the President of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden," Greene said at a press conference Thursday.

The firebrand congresswoman said Biden should be removed from office because he has failed to secure the border and has "deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border."

Greene berated Biden for permitting "approximately six million illegals from over 170 countries to invade our country" and accused the president of depriving Customs and Border Protection (CBP) of the resources needed to secure the border.

"His administration has willfully refused to maintain operational control as is required by law," Greene charged.

CBP reported more than 211,000 migrant encounters by authorities for the month of April, an increase from March's numbers but down from the same month last year. There were 211,401 migrant encounters by CBP in April, down 11% from the 235,785 seen in April 2022 and up 10% from the 191,956 seen in March 2023 — however, those figures were recorded before the surge of migration that accompanied the end of Title 42.

The end of that order on May 11 brought with it concerns that there would have a fresh surge of migrants on top of the already enormous numbers authorities have been seeing. That appeared to be happening when in the days preceding the end of the order say over 10,000 encounters a day — but encounters have dropped since then to approximately 4,400 a day.

Greene announced her intention to introduce impeachment articles against Biden over the border crisis at a press conference capping off "impeachment week," during which she has moved to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The congresswoman has not released the text of her impeachment articles against Biden, but on Wednesday she unveiled the articles against Garland, which were obtained by Fox News.

"In his conduct as Attorney General of the United States, in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of the Attorney General of the United States, and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend, the Constitution of the United States, Merrick Brian Garland continues to materially endanger the justice system of the United States and empower President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., to persecute his political adversaries at will," the articles read.

The articles cite several controversies and scandals under Garland’s tenure as attorney general, including the FBI’s "targeting of parents" concerned about their kids’ education at the behest of a teacher’s union letter comparing them to "domestic terrorism," as well as his refusal to prosecute "leftist extremists that harassed and threatened Supreme Court Justices at their homes in the wake of Dobbs decision."

In separate articles of impeachment filed against Wray, Greene claims that the FBI under his watch has facilitated "the development of a Federal police force to intimidate, harass, and entrap American citizens that are deemed enemies of the Biden regime."

Greene highlighted instances of what she regarded as abuse of the bureau’s authority. These instances included, among others, the FBI’s "unprecedented raid" on the home of former President Trump on Aug. 8, 2022, and the bureau’s creation of a "terrorist threat tag" following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier that summer.

Green said Thursday each official is "corrupt" and "unfit to hold office."

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Houston Keene contributed to this report.