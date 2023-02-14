Marie Osmond is grateful she remarried her first husband – and says they’re happier than ever.

In January, the couple made headlines for spending an entire week at Walt Disney World with their family. But for the "Paper Roses" singer, it was just another day in the life of their joyous union.

The star was just 22 and fresh off her variety show "Donny & Marie" when she tied the knot with the former basketball player, whom she met as a teenager in 1982. Less than a year later, the couple welcomed a son named Stephen James Craig.

After years of success as a child star, Osmond was struggling to find her footing as a performer. The relationship suffered, and ultimately came to an end in 1985. A year later, Osmond married Brian Blosil in 1986 and that union lasted until 2007.

MARIE OSMOND ON 50-POUND WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY: ‘FOOD IS NOT MY ENEMY ANYMORE’

Following the split, Osmond insisted she never wanted to be married again. However, she was reunited with her former flame with the help of their son. It turned out that the love they shared for each other never truly went away. When the pair said their "I dos" again in 2011, the star wore the same dress from their first wedding, People magazine reported. The nuptials at the Las Vegas Mormon Temple took place months before their son’s wedding.

"I think there’s a lot of things that go into play," the 63-year-old told Fox News Digital about their lasting marriage the second time around. "I think we’re both at a place where we appreciate each other more than ever. He’s my best friend. He knows me deeply and vice versa. He’s a good person. We have fun. We love to laugh. We love to play, we love to do nothing. You know, like give me a Netflix movie and popcorn, and I’m happy."

"I don’t care who you are in this life," the star shared. "It doesn’t matter. What matters is, are we living our fullest [lives]? God doesn’t care who we are. He cares about how we treat each other. And I think you get to a place in life where those relationships mean so much to you. And we feel very blessed to have had a second chance. It truly is a miracle… I mean, I never saw him for 25 years. Crazy."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Back in 2021, Osmond shared a similar sentiment to Fox News Digital, describing the union as "a blessing."

"I think it is the greatest thing in the world," she explained at the time. "He’s my best friend. We love to just do nothing together. We have fun just being together. He loves me for me and I love him for him. And he makes me laugh. I think those 26 years apart, God brought a miracle into both of our lives. And it’s been incredible since then. I’m very, very blessed."

The TV personality also noted that having hobbies was key to keeping the spark alive.

"I have the Harley and he has the Honda," she laughed. "I’ve actually had a motorcycle license since I was 16. I couldn’t really enjoy it because I was always busy with work, and you have to worry about insurance [as a performer]. And then when you have kids you’re like, ‘I can’t do that because I have children.’ But now, it’s gotten to the point where I said, ‘Gosh, I’m going to do it before I can’t!’ So, I got me a Harley."

Most recently, Osmond described how Craig has been her biggest supporter. In 2021, she released a 17-song album titled "Unexpected," in which she sang a mix of classical, opera and Broadway tunes backed by the Prague Symphony Orchestra. She also starred in her third Lifetime holiday movie "A Fiancé for Christmas."

MARIE OSMOND REMEMBERS ‘SECOND DAD’ BOB HOPE, HEARTFELT MEETING WITH DISABLED VETERAN: ‘I LOVE OUR MILITARY’

In 2019, Osmond and her brother Donny, 65, ended their 11-year Las Vegas residency. During the holidays in 2022, she led a sold-out tour. These days, she’s just happy to be grandma.

"I really love being a grandma," she gushed to Fox News Digital earlier this year. "When you get down to this stage of life, the most important thing you have is your health and your family. And it’s truly in that order, too. You can have a family, but if you can’t participate in their lives because you’re sick... The best youth pill you can take is to just be healthy."

"I spent the last 11 years at a Las Vegas residency," she shared. "You miss the football games, you miss the basketball games. You miss those things. And I don’t want to miss them anymore. I’m still doing the things I love. I’m still performing and I feel so blessed. On my Christmas tour, I had a bunch of 20-year-old girls in the front row. I looked down at them from the stage and said, ‘Do you guys even know who I am?’ And they said, ‘Yeah, we found you on YouTube!’… This whole new generation is finding me and they’re just so cute. There are three projects I’m looking at right now, but I just love being a grandma. I really love all of life."

Back in 2019, Osmond admitted that she rushed into a relationship with Blosil, an actor.

MARIE OSMOND DEFENDS NOT GIVING KIDS INHERITANCE MONEY: IT BREEDS 'LAZINESS AND ENTITLEMENT'

"You have to be so careful not to jump into a relationship after you’ve been through a sad one," the star told People magazine at the time. "You really need time on your own. And you need to know that you’re a good person in order to find a good person."

"The thing about a second marriage is that you realize things you thought were so important, aren’t," she reflected. "I love being with my husband. He is the sweetest man I know. He lives to serve and really listens to people’s needs."