Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson took aim at White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Tuesday in response to a dis she made regarding Williamson's 2024 presidential bid.

During Monday's daily White House press briefing, Jean-Pierre responded to a question about Williamson by mocking her candidacy for president, including joking about crystal balls and auras in an apparent reference to Williamson's past as a spiritual adviser and self-help author.

"I'm not tracking that. I mean, if I had a – what is it called? A little globe here – a crystal ball, then I could tell you. A magic eight-ball or whatever. If I could feel her aura," Jean-Pierre said while laughing, prompting others in the room to laugh.

Williamson's Tuesday response came in a video posted on Twitter, in which she dismissed Jean-Pierre's mocking as disrespectful to someone running for president.

"I was so sad to see the commentary of the president's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, about me, about crystal balls, which I've never spoken or written about, and auras, which I've never spoken or written about. And just speaking so derisively and in such mocking terms about someone who is running for president of the United States, and as a woman," Williamson said in the video.

"This is the Democratic Party? I have a constitutional right to run, and my candidacy is about substantive issues and policies," she said. "I have made it clear in interview after interview that the president is a nice man and that I have no interest in taking personal potshots. But apparently, the White House, or at least as expressed by Karine, doesn't share my commitment to the high ground."

Williamson went on to remind the White House of President Biden's commitment to fire his appointees "on the spot" should they disrespect others.

"Now I'm not hoping that Karine Jean-Pierre loses her job over this, but I do hope that from now on, this low, derisive – this narrative about me, just obviously meant to get me out of the conversation – I hope that this path is not pursued. It's not good for any of us. It's not good for America. It's not good for the Democratic Party," she said.

"People are watching. And I hope that everyone who is watching realizes this is not just about me, they're not just telling me to get away, like flick her off like a mosquito. It's about you. It's about anyone who – first of all, I think that has faith, and takes faith seriously. Or is it just about any woman who speaks out of turn? I don't know, it's for you to decide. But whichever it is, I hope that we will stop that kind of nonsense. It's not good for any of us," she added.

Williamson became the first Democrat to officially launch a 2024 presidential campaign with her announcement on Saturday that she was jumping into the race. Biden has yet to announce whether he will run for re-election, however, the White House has repeatedly said Biden intends to run for a second term.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately receive a response.