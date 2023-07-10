After revealing her recent cancer battle, Maria Menounos is embracing her body and her life.

The TV personality wore a bikini in a recent Instagram post and revealed the scars from her pancreatic cancer surgery earlier this year.

"I look back on surgery earlier this year and am grateful for the strength God blessed me with to get through and of course all of the beautiful humans that he sent to help me too!" she wrote in the caption.

"Now I see the scars that I sunscreen up carefully to protect and I smile," she added.

Menounos, 44, revealed she was diagnosed with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer in May, and underwent surgery to remove a 3.9 cm tumor at the beginning of the year.

She explained on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast that doctors initially missed the tumor during a scan, which doubled in size before she was diagnosed after a full-body MRI.

"I was just f---ing gutted," she said of receiving the diagnosis before the birth of her first daughter. "I was just guttural crying and I was like, 'I can't believe God just blessed me with a baby, I'm gonna have a baby.'"

She continued, "We were two months along, and I'm like, 'I can't believe I'm finally going to have a baby, and I'm not going to get to meet her.'"

The former E! News host and her husband, Keven Undergaro, are preparing to welcome a baby girl via surrogate this summer.

In May, after Menounos revealed her diagnosis and successful surgery, Undergaro told Fox News Digital, "She's taken a lot of hits but keeps moving forward. If anyone can overcome this, she can. And Maria, being Maria, did."

Menounos had previously survived a brain tumor in 2017, which ended up being benign.

"I'm like, 'How in the freaking world can I have a brain tumor and pancreatic cancer?' All I could think was that I have a baby coming," she told People in May.

But even with a litany of health conditions, Menounos maintains a positive outlook.

"I'm so grateful and so lucky. God granted me a miracle. I'm going to appreciate having her in my life so much more than I would have before this journey," she said.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.