REP. JAMES COMER DISCUSSES WHAT COMES NEXT IN THE INVESTIGATION OF HUNTER BIDEN

MARIA BARTIROMO: You are sure that this document exists 100%. What if they don't release the document by May 10th? What if they decide to indict Hunter Biden for having a gun illegally before your press conference?

REP. JAMES COMER: My message to the Department of Justice is very loud and clear. Do not indict Hunter Biden before Wednesday, when you had the opportunity to see the evidence that the House Oversight Committee will produce with respect to the web of our losses, with respect to the number of adversarial countries that this family input penalty and this is not just about the president's son. This is about the entire Biden family, including the president of the United States. So we believe there are a whole lot of accounts that the IRS and the DOJ don't know about because we don't believe they've done a whole lot of digging in this. And we have we spent the past hundred days poring over bank documents. I've used subpoena power to get these bank documents. We've been meeting with the former associates of the Bidens in their different influence peddling scheme. We've been meeting with whistleblowers. We know exactly what this family was doing. And by all accounts from the media reports that we're getting, what they're looking at charging Hunter Biden on is a slap on the wrist. It's a drop in the bucket. So Wednesday will be a very big day for the American people in getting the facts presented to them so that they can know the truth. And then the Department of Justice can finally do what they should have done years ago.

MARIA BARTIROMO: What?

REP. JAMES COMER: Well, obviously, the president signs committed many, many crimes. I mean, you're looking at potential money laundering. Jonathan Turley comes on Fox all the time and talks about he was essentially a foreign agent for countries like China. He's an unregistered foreign agent. You know, there are serious crimes. You've got the possible racketeering. I mean, the list goes on and on and on. And again, Maria, it's not just the president's son. And we don't believe these countries were paying the Biden family for nothing. We believe they were getting a return on their investment. And the return on investment would have been policy decisions for then-Vice President Joe Biden and current President Joe Biden.

STEPHEN MILLER URGES MCCARTHY "DO NOT NEGOTIATE WITH STAFF" ON THE DEBT CEILING

MARIA BARTIROMO: Well, I mean, look, the president has his advisers around him telling him it's a nonstarter. Be tough. Is he going to do a unilateral deal with McCarthy?

RICK SCOTT’S ADVICE TO MCCARTHY ON THE DEBT CEILING TALKS: REMEMBER THE AMERICAN PUBLIC

STEPHEN MILLER: No. His advisers obviously are not going to let Biden to a unilateral anything. My personal advice would be, if you're meeting with Biden is I would say I would open the meeting by saying I want every single staffer out of this room, every staffer out of here. I'm not negotiating with staff. I'm not negotiating with subordinates. I'm not negotiating with functionaries. The only person I'm talking to – old and adult, though he may be – is Joe Biden. And I'm not leaving this room until I hear something out of Joe Biden's mouth about what kind of deal we're going to get. Because I don't want to talk to advisers. They were not elected by anybody. They don't work for anybody. They don't they don't have any purpose in that room other than obstructing a deal from being made. And if it means that we're going to have to go past this limit, then Kevin McCarthy is going to be clear. And I know that Mike Lee and the Senate Republicans are going to be clear in saying that that is Biden's fault alone because he would not negotiate.

SEN. MIKE LEE OUTLINES HOW HE UNITED SENATE REPUBLICANS ON THE DEBT DEAL

MARIA BARTIROMO: Republicans are standing united thanks to your efforts in the Senate. Tell us how many votes you have and what you're expecting this upcoming week.

SEN. MIKE LEE: Okay. So more as Kevin McCarthy is speaker of the House meets with the White House, it's imperative that he arrive in a position of negotiating power. And to that end, we've got not only the Republican conference in the Senate backing what the Republicans in the House passed week before last. We've also now got a solid block of Republicans, more than enough to block in a so-called clean debt ceiling bill from moving forward any anything that raises the debt ceiling without substantive spending and budgetary reforms. We've now got 43 Republicans who have signed a letter to Moore who have said they would stand with us while not signing the letter to refuse to bring debate to a close on any clean debt ceiling increase bill. What that means, Martha, is they can't do this. Whenever you've got 41 senators who are unwilling to bring debate to a close on any legislation, it cannot pass. We've now got more than enough to stop exactly the kind of legislation that Joe Biden wants. What that means is that the White House is going to have to come to the table and enter into real talks with the House Republicans, starting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION URGES CONGRESS TO RAISE DEBT CEILING BEFORE JUNE

MARIA BARTIROMO: How confident are you that those 40 Republicans stick together and hang tough on this? I mean, are you sure Mitch McConnell is going to go along with this?

SEN. MIKE LEE: Well, Senator McConnell, as the Senate minority leader, the Republican leader in the Senate has signed the letter is he's with us. So, again, we've got 43 Republican senators who have signed this letter pledging to do exactly, exactly as I just described. And then we've got two more who, for strategic reasons, didn't want to sign, but indicated that they will stand with us in the votes. A couple of others who may yet decide to join us yet. So that's more than enough. Even if we lost one or two here or there, we'd still be fine. And I don't think we're going to lose any of them.

REP. MONICA DE LA CRUZ ON THE IMPACT ENDING TITLE 42 WILL HAVE ON HER DISTRICT IN THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY

MARIA BARTIROMO: Joining me right now this Sunday morning on the unfolding humanitarian crisis at the border is Texas Republican Congresswoman Monica de la Cruz, whose district involves the Rio Grande Valley. Congresswoman, good to see you. Thanks so much for being here. What can you tell us about the happenings on the ground right now ahead of Title 42 going away?

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

REP MONICA DE LA CRUZ: Well, I can tell you this. I'm talking to the men and women in green every day. What's about to happen is going to be a catastrophe of epic proportions. Just in the last two weeks of April, we had in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, which is just one of nine sectors. 30,000 illegal immigrants cross our border. 20,000 just in Brownsville. Now, this comes in an area of just two football fields. So we are stressed with manpower. We are stressed with technology. And this lifting of Title 42 will be a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions here in the Rio Grande Valley.