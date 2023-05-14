REP JAMES COMER REVEALS THE WHITE HOUSE IS INTIMIDATING INFORMANTS IN HIS INVESTIGATION

REP. JAMES COMER: Well, we we're hopeful that we can find the appropriate remember these informants or kind of in the spy business so they don't make a habit of being seen a lot or being high profile or anything like that. We have basic information with respect to what the informant has alleged, and it's very serious. It alleges that Joe Biden, when he was vice president, was involved in a quid pro quo with a foreign country in exchange for for foreign aid. This is a very serious accusation. All the FBI has to do is say, yeah, we looked into it and it wasn't a credible informant. But they won't answer our questions.

MARIA BARTIROMO: Are there whistleblowers or informants missing right now?

REP. JAMES COMER: Well with with with what we've investigated and the people that we've tracked down going back to the CFC. The two main players in that business, as well as all of the Americans that were involved in the different buying influence peddling schemes, as well as the Serbian national, the nine of the ten people that we've identified that have very good knowledge with respect to the Bidens. They're one of three things, Maria. They're either currently in court, they're currently in jail, or they're currently missing. So it's of the utmost importance that the FBI work with us to be able to try to identify what research they've done, what investigations they've done, because we have people that want to come forward. But honestly, they fear for their lives. Not only are the Biden lawyers and the Biden White House intimidating them, the media is trying to intimidate and discredit them. And I think if you look at the Rasmussen poll, you know, seven in ten Americans are very concerned that Joe Biden's involved in a public corruption scheme and they want to know more information. Seven in ten Americans strongly support the work that our House oversight committees do in investigating the Biden influence peddling. And we just need to get some cooperation from these different deep state bureaucracies that are standing in our way.

MARIA BARTIROMO: This is absolutely extraordinary and it is stunning that some people are missing that you need to prove this. Who in the White House is intimidating these people? Do you know?

WHITE HOUSE SLAMS COMER, ACCUSES GOP OF CONDUCTING ‘EVIDENCE-FREE’ PROBE INTO BIDEN FAMILY

REP. JAMES COMER: I do know we're saving that for a later time.

FL AG ASHLEY MOODY SLAMS THE MEDIA FOR DROPPING THE BALL ON THE CRISIS AT THE BORDER

ASHLEY MOODY: Well, exactly what they planned all along, Maria and you covered in your last segment, and kudos to you for pointing it out. The media has dropped the ball on so many critical issues to the security of this nation, including those pouring into our country. So the state of Florida saw in month one of the Biden administration that they started mass releasing people into the interior. No other Democratic or Republican president had done anything like that in their administration, although they will tell you differently and the media will report report that and copy that that they have, That is not true. So within the first month, those that they were releasing into the interior. Right. Without without pushing for it, any sort of proceedings went up 571%. So we saw this happening over the course of two years of the Biden administration. They cut detention capacity at the same time they went to Congress and said, don't give us money, don't give us more detention. We don't need it. Mayorkas went out there and said, we can control the border. We are securing the border.

TX AG KEN PAXTON SAYS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION PLANNED AND KNEW THE COSTS OF THE BORDER INVASION

MARIA BARTIROMO: There's an impact here. Ken Paxton, in terms of the cost, what is the cost to Texas? What is the impact on Texas?

JUDGE BLOCKS BIDEN ADMIN REQUEST TO STAY ORDER BLOCKING RELEASE OF MIGRANTS INTO US WITHOUT COURT DATE

KEN PAXTON: Look, and this is sad to say, the Biden administration knows the cost. They plan for the costs. They're sending these illegals to Texas and Florida Republican states because there's an economic cost we have we have to educate health care, law enforcement. The list goes on. But there's also a social costs. We have more crime. We have more drugs. The Biden administration knows that Republican states have been more successful and economically prosperous than Democratic states, and people are voting with their feet by coming to our states. So the Biden administration has said this thing up so that we have problems that we wouldn't have had. But for the Biden administration pushing these illegal immigrants into our states.

HRH REZA PAHLAVI, EXILED CROWN PRINCE OF IRAN, DISCUSSES CHINA’S COZY RELATIONSHIP WITH IRAN

MARIA BARTIROMO: Well, now we're seeing a new cozying up to China. You had the leader in Iran travel to Beijing to meet with Jiang Ping. What are your thoughts on this apparently stronger relationship between Iran and China?

REZA PAHLAVI: I don't know if you can call it a relationship more than it is out of desperation allowing Iran to become practically a vassal state to China. Imagine what an American would feel if tomorrow they will auction off Mt. Rushmore or the Hawaiian Islands. How would you feel as a citizen of this country? It will be outrageous. Will it be? That's what they're trying to do. They're trying to sell off Kish Island Nation. Island and even our historical sites. Yeah. This is where we're at.

REP. MIKE TURNER TELLS MARIA BARTIROMO JOE BIDEN LIED TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE

MARIA BARTIROMO: What can you tell us about the 51 spies and your depositions? What have you learned?

CHINA'S FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS COUNTRY HAS NO INTENTIONS OF BENEFITTING FROM THE WAR IN UKRAINE

MIKE TURNER We know this is very, very troubling. As you know, we already have uncovered through the depositions an admission that from one of the 51 that this was done totally to create the talking point that you just played. In fact, that these people signed on to a letter without any evidence whatsoever that there was any Russian intervention or that this was Russia misinformation solely for the purposes of helping Joe Biden in his debate, try to tell the American public that the one Hunter Biden laptop wasn't real when in fact, now we know that it's real and the filth that's there and all of the the evidence of financial transactions, which are highly questionable. There are real we had Brennan, the former CIA director, who along with Clapper, the head of the DNI, was one of the big perpetrators of the Russia hoax against the Trump administration, who admitted in his deposition, well, this was just political. Well, what that translates to is that this was just a lie.

MARIA BARTIROMO: So, yeah, it was just a lie. And we just saw the sound bite that Joe Biden used it at the debate. And he basically said that's what he wanted. He wanted to be able to say intelligence officials think it's garbage and he said it. And now then an election happened and he fooled the American people again.

MIKE TURNER: Well, what's really troubling is people, as they look at that clip should know that Joe Biden knew that he was lying. Joe Biden knew that he was lying to the American public. And he used these 51 who had, you know, past credentials and intelligence to claim that something was Russian misinformation, when in fact, it was absolutely true.