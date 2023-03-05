REP. JIM JORDAN DISCUSSES HOW HE PLANS TO GET INFORMATION STONEWALLED BY THE DOJ

MARIA BARTIROMO: Tell me about the whistleblowers. How many whistleblowers are you interviewing and are they going to come public?

REP. JIM JORDAN: We've talked three of them are. Those are the ones we've actually who were willing to come public and sit down for a transcribed interview. There are actually a couple dozen others who are having been willing to come public. They have met with our staff. Our staff has interviewed them. But if they're willing to come public, then we'll do what we call a transcribed interview, similar to a deposition which is under oath. And you ask them questions, you get the transcript and everything else. Three of them have done that, and we've learned some very valuable information from those three, like what I just described that Mr. O'Boyle told us about how that threat tag was used and actually began to be turned and go after pro-lifers.

MARIA BARTIROMO: So what are you going to do to get to the bottom of this if you're not getting the information that you're requesting? Stephen Miller, who we're going to speak to in a little while, he said the GOP needs to use the appropriations process. Is that what your plans are?

REP. JIM JORDAN: Definitely. I mean, as we go through, look, we're going to focus on the attacks on the First Amendment and a number of areas there, whether DHS and the Disinformation Governance Board, what we saw from the FBI coordinating and colluding with big tech to suppress information and shape and mold the narrative, we're going to look at all that. We're also going to look at this disparate treatment, this this different standard that we that we see from the FBI, where they treat pro-lifers one way and then protesters a different way in other areas as well. We're going to kind of focus there and then we're going to look to propose legislation. And in the end, the real power of Congress, the real power of the legislative branch, is the power of the purse. And we're going to have to use that both on all this issue where we think the government's been targeting the very people it's supposed to serve, but also, frankly, on the border, I think we're going to have to look at ways to use the appropriation process to deal with the border situation, which is one of the other key areas the Judiciary Committee has jurisdiction over.

MARIA BARTIROMO: So what you're suggesting is you'll hold back funding to the FBI.

REP. JIM JORDAN: Or say this funding can't be used for X, this funding can't be used for why or limit the funding overall? Those are those are things you have to do or you don't have the leverage to change. Again, this egregious behavior we're seeing from these agencies.

MARIA BARTIROMO: First, your reaction to Susan Rice running all agencies as it relates to equity. It gives her power over the chairman, I guess, of those agencies. Your thoughts?

REP. RONNY JACKSON: Well, you know, you can ask yourself, why did this happen? To start with, I've asked myself numerous times, how did Susan Rice end up in the back in the West Wing running domestic policy? I know the dynamics of the West Wing pretty well. And she was a national security adviser during the Obama administration. So to go from being the national security adviser to domestic Policy Council is not is not a promotion. It's not something someone would normally do. It's a step down. But why would she do that? You got to ask yourself. And the reason is, is because the Biden administration had from day one has been nothing has been about nothing but their social agenda and their domestic policy. That's really all they care about. That's what this administration is going to try to make their legacy. That's you know, Biden gets pushed in that direction or their base is they don't care about what's going on overseas in national security, any of these other issues. They don't care about our southern border. They honestly don't care about, you know, the day to day suffering of the American people as long as they can push this woke social agenda and this whole equity thing, this equity in the in the Biden administration equals racism. That's all it is. It's not equality, it's equity. It's trying to make sure that everybody just not everybody, people in certain racial groups have certain outcomes. And that's not what this country is about. And that's literally all they talk about.

MARIA BARTIROMO: Well, look, you've said in the past you think that the GOP should use the appropriations process to hold back funding from these agencies unless we actually see the law followed. You just heard the chairman of Judiciary, Jim Jordan, said, yes, we are going to use the appropriations process. We will hold back funding for the FBI, We will allocate funding differently. What else should be done, in your view? Because you're you told me. You think every agency should form an oversight agency?

STEPHEN MILLER: Yes. So two things. One, as you mentioned and as Jim Jordan has committed to do, and as other Republicans in the House have committed to do, the power of the purse is the most important power that Congress has to bring the administration into obedience. It is the greatest, most forceful authority that they have the spending power. Additionally, every single committee in Congress must be converted into an oversight committee, whether it's the Education Committee, the Energy and Commerce Committee, the Transportation Committee, the Foreign Affairs Committee, every single committee. They all have oversight subcommittees. They all have significant oversight powers, the Ways and Means Committee, another example. And so every committee needs to be turned into an oversight committee. Taped depositions, transcribed interviews, subpoena after subpoena, criminal contempt referrals in every single instance. This project is too large for any one committee or any two committees. The whole machinery of the House of Representatives must be turned into an investigatory body. That is the only way we will uncover the truth of the open border crisis, the COVID crisis, the China crisis, the corruption crisis, the crime crisis, you name it.

MARIA BARTIROMO: Unfortunately, the Biden administration main priority is the climate change agenda. This is a whole of government approach, and it has impacted the national security of being oil independent, energy independent.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: Absolutely. I mean, you think about actually handing $40 billion plus to Ukraine with one hand at the same time that Biden was lobbying actually the EU from its Russian oil import ban. The reason is because we've got our own fossil fuel industry in the foot, and it is because of this climate, religion. But the dirty little secret, Maria, that not a lot of people know is the climate. Religion actually has nothing to do with the climate. It is all about power, control, dominion and apologizing for America's own success. And the reason why is that this religion looks the other way when Petro China picks up the projects that American companies drop. Last time I checked, it was global climate change. And also it's hostile to nuclear energy, which is truly bizarre because that's the best form of carbon free energy production known to mankind. The problem for them is that nuclear energy might be too good at solving their alleged problem. What they really want to do is punish America and establish this agenda of global equity, which also allows China to catch up to us. And I think it's important we have a president who sees through that. Republicans dance around this issue a little bit too delicately. I say it expressly we need to abandon climate religion in America. That's the easiest step to unshackle our economy.