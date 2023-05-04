SEN TED CRUZ ON IF SENATE REPUBLICANS ARE UNITED ON THE DEBT BILL

Unless at some level, unfortunately, Senate Republicans are never united there. There are 49 Senate Republicans and 52 points of view. That's that's just the nature of the Senate. That being said, I think what we ought to be doing in the Senate is we ought to be standing up and backing up the House Republicans. The House Republicans are showing leadership right now, and Senate Republicans should stand shoulder to shoulder with the House and say Joe Biden, come to the table. Chuck Schumer has already said this bill is DOA, dead on arrival. He will he doesn't want to consider it. No Democrat other than Joe Manchin, who's facing a very tough reelection, is suddenly listening to his voters. Other than Joe Manchin, no Democrat has any interest in passing this bill. And I'm going to tell you a simple, practical reality. Biden is saying we must have a clean debt ceiling. Kevin McCarthy cannot pass a clean debt ceiling in the House. The votes are not there. That's not going to happen, which means Biden is wasting everyone's times with this brinksmanship. And you know who bears a big part of the fault of that? The corrupt corporate media. Because Biden is counting on, even if he fearmongers, takes us to the edge of the cliff. Even if Biden drives us over the cliff like Thelma and Louise with a handkerchief on his hair, he's quite confident the media will happily blame Republicans. And it's why he's being so reckless with your economic future and with mine.

JOHN RATCLIFFE ON ANTONY BLINKEN’S ROLE IN THE "SPIES WHO LIED" LETTER

Yeah. Maria, what's interesting about that is that in that clip that you played, you know, that was a statement that I was making as the DNI and unequivocally stating the intelligence community's position on the Biden laptop. It was also based on conversations that I'd had with the Department of Justice and the FBI confirming that they did have that laptop and it was part of a money laundering investigation that was ongoing. So Anthony Blinken and Mike Morrell and the 50 former intelligence officials who didn't have access to intelligence but had put this letter together, as you pointed out, Maria, it was 14 hours after I made those statements on national TV that they published this letter. So they knew that the letter that they were going to put out was false at that point. It was confirmed by the ICI and by the Department of Justice, but they decided to do it anyway. This was two weeks before a presidential election. They knew that the letter that they were putting out was essentially a hoax, a fraud on the American people intended to mislead them and in the process to frame a foreign government for something that that that was not taking place. You know, that is you know, that is a fraud on the American people. It's election interference. And, you know, this is a the group of same group of people like Mike Morell, who tried to do it in 2016 with the Steele dossier, where they weren't successful, came back in 2020 and again, knowing full well deliberately went ahead to mislead the American people and essentially said, look, we only need to keep this alive for two weeks. After that, we can admit that the Hunter Biden laptop, the Biden family laptop is real, but then it'll be too late. And that's exactly what happened.

BLINKEN AND WIFE EMAILED FREQUENTLY WITH HUNTER BIDEN, RAISING QUESTIONS ABOUT ROLE IN LAPTOP COVER STORY

SEN RON JOHNSON ALLEGES ANTONY BLINKEN LYING UNDER OATH TO THE SENATE IN 2020

RON JOHNSON: Really focusing on the Bidens private talent in 2019 and then into 2020 where we had the pandemic outbreak. So that didn't make things easier. Know, quite honestly, I didn't have the full support of my committee or the conference to subpoena the Bidens they thought is too political. Right. So, you know, they were professing their innocence. So so we invited all of them to come in, to testify, to proclaim their innocence. What is interesting and here's a little news for you, Anthony Blinken finally did come in and sit down for a voluntary transcribed interview in December of 2020 because he wanted to be secretary of state. And now because of more information that's come out, we know that he lied boldface to Congress about never emailing Hunter Biden. My guess is he told a bunch of other lies that hopefully we'll be able to bring him and his wife back in, tell them to preserve their records. You cannot trust Joe Biden. You cannot trust Hunter Biden. You can't trust the Biden family. You can't trust some of the people that they have surround themselves with. I mean, these made men. I basically agree with that statement. This is the problem. Harold Ford's what what what do you do when you have an effect? Coconspirators of the Biden family inside the agencies, inside our intelligence agencies, the Department of Justice, the FBI. And you have the political party, the Democrats who couldn't care less, have no interest whatsoever in the corruption that is being uncovered bit by bit as we pull back the the layers of the onion here and then peel them back.

MARIA BARTIROMO So just to be clear, you just said you believe Anthony Blinken lied to you under oath.

STATE DEPARTMENT DUCKS QUESTIONS ON CHARGE THAT BLINKEN ORCHESTRATED HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP COVER STORY

RON JOHNSON: Yes, he did. He said he did not email Hunter Biden. And now we have those emails. We also know that his wife, using her private email address when she was a employee of the State Department, was basically a conduit between her husband and Hunter Biden as well. So, again, I think there's so much more to uncover here. There's so much more investigation. He needs to be subpoenaed. I don't have a subpoena power. He had to come in just voluntarily. If he wants to proclaim his innocence, I doubt he'll do that. But he must and she must preserve their records, their personal emails. When you get to the bottom of this, we need to show how corrupt these individuals are.

NEWT GINGRICH ON WHY SUSAN RICE LEFT THE WHITE HOUSE WITH BIDEN ANNOUNCING HIS RE-ELECTION BID

Well, I think at a minimum, it probably is a sign that she said don't do it. And he said, I'm doing it anyway. And I think she just didn't want to be part of a Biden reelection. And I also think that I was very struck when Mark Halperin, in his wide world of news, ran the video of Michelle Obama on stage with Bruce Springsteen. She's playing a tambourine. She recently had 9000 people at an event with Oprah in Los Angeles. I think Republicans had better pay significant attention to Michelle Obama. I hadn't believed that until I saw her on stage with Bruce Springsteen. I thought, you know, this is not a person who's hiding. So it's conceivable that Susan Rice and others are beginning to say they're not going to be part of some kamikaze reelection campaign with a guy who can't remember what he did yesterday.