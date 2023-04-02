JIM JORDAN TELLS MARIA BARTIROMO "EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE" AFTER THE INDICTMENT OF DONALD TRUMP

MARIA BARTIROMO: Well, what are you. When are you expecting to speak with Alvin Bragg if he does not come to testify in front of the Judiciary Committee, will you subpoena him?

REP JIM JORDAN: Everything's on the table, Maria. We're going to talk with the other chairmen and look at the response. We just got his letter back. We're reviewing that. But we think that this is here's I think maybe the most important thing. We think this is bigger. This involves all of us. I don't think it's an accident that the same week we learned that the IRS knocked on Matt Taibbi door while he's testifying in Congress. That same week is when we learned a district attorney has got a left wing district attorney, a Soros backed district attorney is going to go after the former president of the United States.

REP JIM JORDAN: I mean, that is a scary thing that they paid a foreigner think about this. They paid a foreigner to put together a fake dossier to spy on President Trump's campaign. The FTC sends letters to Twitter demanding who are the journalists you're talking to? And then, of course, when Matt Taibbi is testifying, the IRS is knocking on his door and now an indictment of a former president, the guy who happens to be leading in every single poll. This is about all of us. This is about going after anyone who opposes the left's agenda, the establishment's agenda. And that's maybe the most scary thing of all.

TRUMP ATTORNEY ALINA HABBA ON IF THE BARRAGE OF LAWSUITS WILL PREVENT DONALD TRUMP FROM RUNNING IN 2024

MARIA BARTIROMO: Yeah. I'm making the point that there's a lot coming at President Trump even after this criminal case right now, Alina, these cases take time. I mean, this criminal case in the Manhattan DA's office is going to have a long proceedings. You're going to have discovery, you're going to have a motion process. And that is way beyond the four months which begin the GOP primary process, which, of course, the first debate is this August. Will this prevent President Trump from running in 2024?

A LOOK AT DONALD TRUMP'S ARRAIGNMENT SCHEDULE AHEAD OF TUESDAY COURT APPEARANCE

ALINA HABBA: No, I don't think so. I think this is going to strengthen him, in my opinion. If you look at the polls, if you look at the American people's opinion, he is leading in the polls and every time they come and hit him hard, Maria, every time they try and take him down, his base grows stronger. The American people are not dumb. They see what they are doing. I don't think so. I think he's going to get catapulted into that White House.

HOUSE ADMINISTRATION CHAIRMAN BRYAN STEIL ON ALVIN BRAGG’S USE OF FEDERAL DOLLARS IN THE INVESTIGATION OF DONALD TRUMP

MARIA BARTIROMO: Wisconsin Republican Congressman Brian style. Brian, thanks very much for being here. You pushed back. I was one of the writers of that letter to Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg wanting information behind this suit. He wrote back saying you're actually breaching his sovereignty in New York. Where do we stand on that?

TRUMP INDICTED AFTER MANHATTAN DA PROBE FOR HUSH MONEY PAYMENTS

REP BRYAN STEIL: I think we asked him three important questions and we got a very telling answer on the first one. Are there federal dollars at play in this investigation? In his response, he admitted that, yes, there are federal dollars at play. I think we still need to know the answer to the second two questions. Is he in coordination with the United States Department of Justice? I think that's relevant because the United States Department of Justice looked at this case and chose not to move forward. And then third is usurping federal power over campaign finance law. Federal campaign finance law is the reason that we ultimately need to get answers to the question. The principle here, Maria, is that everyone is treated equally under the law. And it's all the more concerning when you look at this D.A. having a track record where as it relates to public safety on the streets of New York that I think most Americans disagree with.

JOHN RATCLIFFE ON THE JUSTICE SYSTEM REPEATEDLY REQUIRING DONALD TRUMP TO ‘PROVE INNOCENCE’

MARIA BARTIROMO: Nancy Pelosi tweeted that, that the president will have his chance to prove that he is innocent. See, she says no one is above the law. Everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence. Actually, she got slam tradition because that's not the way our system works. Our system is, in fact, innocent until proven guilty. John.

JOHN RATCLIFFE: Well, Maria, we saw this four years ago. Nancy Pelosi is not the first one to apply this standard to Donald Trump. The first one to do it was the Trump hating lawyers like Andrew Weissman and Trump hating federal agents like Peter Strzok that were part of the Mueller investigation, where Bob Mueller admitted four years ago that Donald Trump had to conclusively prove his innocence. He was the first person and only person in the history of the Department of Justice to have that standard applied to him. And now you see, Nancy Pelosi shows that for the four years that she was the speaker from 2018 to 2022, that's the standard she applied. She applied that to deprive Donald Trump of due process during two impeachments where he wasn't allowed to have legal counsel. The first president not to have that during the House proceedings. And we've seen it continue over into the Biden administration and the Department of Justice. Jim Jordan, you know, talking about the disparity in treatment, equal unequal treatment under the law between President Trump versus President Biden on the classified documents issue. So, you know, this issue, you know, has continued now for years. And what's happening in New York is only sort of the culmination of that of an assault that has been taking place for, you know, at least four or five years.

MIRANDA DEVINE ON THE UNEQUAL APPLICATION OF THE LAW WHEN IT COMES TO DEMOCRATS RUNNING INTERFERENCE

MARIA BARTIROMO: Miranda doesn't feel like Democrats get in any trouble with election interference. We saw it with the Biden laptop before the election a few years ago where the FBI worked with Twitter to suppress truth.

TRUMP TARGETED: A LOOK AT THE INVESTIGATIONS INVOLVING THE FORMER PRESIDENT; FROM RUSSIA TO MAR-A-LAGO

MIRANDA DEVINE: Yes, this is their M.O. Whenever they're in trouble, whenever there is corruption or some other scandal to cover up, they will just blow smoke on the other side. And particularly when it comes to Donald Trump, I mean, election interference. What better election interference is there that we can see now than the leading candidate for the Republicans is being sort of legally persecuted with these weaponized fake prosecutions, starting off with Alvin Bragg in Manhattan. And, of course, the leaks. Who knows where they came from about this upcoming indictment of Donald Trump came two weeks ago, just 24 hours after those bank records were revealed by James Clymer. A bombshell story, if you ever saw one in the Hunter Biden laptop saga, and yet it was just buried and disappeared under the avalanche of Trump news.

PETER SCHWEIZER ON WHO IS PURCHASING HUNTER BIDEN’S ART

MARIA BARTIROMO: Yeah. And I'm wondering if the influence peddling is happening as we speak in plain sight. I mean, look at Hunter Biden's artwork displayed among the best out there in New York this week. We don't know who's buying this art, Peter, because they've made a decision to say, oh, well, in the face of all of these questions, we're just not going to say who is the buyer of the art?

PETER SCHWEIZER: Oh, yeah, that's right. I mean, let's remember, in 2019, the Senate Banking Committee issued a report on how the art world was rife with money laundering and corruption. And so Hunter Biden has tapped into an industry where he can accept money in payment for, quote unquote, arts and whatever sum they want it to be. And there's no disclosure requirements. And here's the problem. Look, I mean, you can look at the Trump case and you contrast with a Hunter Biden case. Hunter Biden has already essentially admitted that he committed crimes. I mean, let's remember, in 2018, this grand jury was convened. They were looking into tax evasion charges, among other things, involving Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden gets a family friend to pay $2 million to the IRS, basically an admission that he didn't pay taxes he was supposed to. That's not a defense against tax evasion. And yet here we are three years later. The media is not interested in that story. They're not interested in the other things that the grand jury was looking at. So it's a stunning disconnect with the mainstream media.

TEXAS LT GOV DAN PATRICK TELLS MARIA THAT THERE COULD BE 14 MILLION GOTAWAYS AS THE END OF TITLE 42 NEARS

MARIA BARTIROMO: How is it possible that Alejandro Mayorkas does not know what those wristbands are? I've seen those wristbands 100 times when I've been to the border several times, five times already. And secondly, what about title 42 going away?

LT GOV DAN PATRICK: So first of all, he's totally. Yeah. First of all, he's totally incompetent, Maria, to not know what those wristbands are. A Border Patrol agent, the first day on the job knows what those are. Secondly, remember, this is all part of the Biden plan. This is the leftist infiltration of America. By allowing us to be invaded not by an armed army, but an army of people that include terrorists and include criminals, sex offenders. And they know exactly what they're doing. And they played out this string, played out this game. Gee, I don't know. I don't want to call it a crisis because that would mean we have to leave our mission, as you just testified about recently. And when you say 7 million, I'm sorry. When you say about 7 million have been apprehended, remember in the last several years, that's the ones we catch, Maria. Our borders 1200 miles in Texas with Mexico. So if we catch one out of two, that's 14 million people.