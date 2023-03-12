SPEAKER MCCARTHY REACTS TO THE COLLAPSE OF THE SILICON VALLEY BANK

MARIA BARTIROMO: I want to first get your take on Silicon Valley Bank. We are waiting on some conversation from legislators and lawmakers. I know you've been in touch with them. What are you expecting before the market opens tomorrow morning?

KEVIN MCCARTHY: Well, I have talked with the administration from Jay Powell and Janet Yellen. They do have the tools to handle the current situation. They do know the seriousness of this. And they are working to try to come forward with some announcement before the markets open. I'm hopeful that something can be announced today to move forward. This bank is a unique bank where they do have assets, they have an amazing clientele. It's something that could be very possible that someone to purchase this bank, I think that would be the best outcome to move forward and cool the markets and let people understand that we can move forward in the right manner.

MARIA BARTIROMO: Yeah. I want to just point out that there's a lot of nervousness after Bill Ackman tweeted that we're going to see a run on banks. But I think it's very important to take note that after the 2006 2007 financial collapse, the banks shored up their capital and the banking system is very well capitalized. It's very important to get that out into the middle of all of this chaos. Do you expect a larger bank to acquire Silicon Valley Bank?

KEVIN MCCARTHY: That is that is a great potential. It's something that they should look at. This Silicon Valley bank at Silicon Valley Bank has a lot of assets. It's just where the capital is currently at. So it is attractive for someone to want to purchase it. It's just a timeline of where to move forward. And the administration has tools to deal with this. So I wouldn't live off somebody putting something on Twitter. Let the actions of the administration take work here before anybody goes to any positions in their own bank.

HOME DEPOT CO-FOUNDER TORCHES ‘WOKE’ SILICON VALLEY BANK COLLAPSE, WARNS RECESSION MAY BE HERE ALREADY

GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS SAYS SILICON VALLEY BANK REMINISCENT OF GOVERNMENT FAILURES IN THE FINANCIAL CRISIS

MARIA BARTIROMO: Governor, I want to get your take on what appears to be another emergency unfolding this morning, and that is around the Silicon Valley Bank and its failure. You took on the insurance crisis in Florida last year tackling what was becoming a property insurance issue. How worried are you about Florida banks and the potential for a run on these banks? With the Silicon Valley failure.

TUCKER CARLSON: SILICON VALLEY BANK HAS GONE COMPLETELY UNDER, AND THE BIDEN ADMIN DOESN'T SEEM TO CARE

GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS: So I don't have any specific information about any Florida bank. Similar to Silicon Valley Bank. And hopefully that that remains the case. You know, Maria just appears to me I mean, this bank, they're so concerned with DEA and politics and all kinds of stuff, I think that really diverted from them focusing on their core mission. I also look at it and say, we have such a morass of federal regulations. We have a massive federal bureaucracy, and yet they never seem to be able to be there when we need them to be able to prevent something like this. And so we'll see what they do going into tomorrow. But I think it's just very disappointing. Kind of reminds me of stuff that we saw in the financial crisis or in Bernie Madoff, where you had warning signs and yet the government that this is supposed to be their job and they always seem to whiff when it counts.

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM GETS SERIOUS ABOUT THE THREAT CHINA POSES TO AMERICANS

MARIA BARTIROMO: Well, you are being tougher on the CCP than President Biden is, which is why we're constantly questioning this soft approach on this dominance from China. It's interesting. I'm glad you mentioned the the bomber, because that has been the path, whether it's the balloon over our military installations, where there are nuclear facilities or buying up land close to these military installations. What is the goal here?

JOHN BOLTON WARNS US 'SITTING STILL' AS CHINA, RUSSIA 'SHORE UP THEIR RELATIONS'

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM: Well, the goal is to control us and to destroy us. That China recognizes that the only way that they can have world dominance is to take out the United States of America. We stand in their path and they will use their own enemies, such as Russia or North Korea or Iran, to partner in unique ways to destroy us. So we need to wake up every single day recognizing what they've been doing for generations. I've been involved in policy for 25 years. I was served on the Armed Services Committee while I was in Congress. I recognized and saw them buying up our fertilizer companies or chemical companies, buying our processing systems there, buying our food supply so they can control us, not only manipulating their currency, stealing our IP, now they're purchasing our land so they can have a foothold right here in the center of the United States of America to conduct surveillance on our on our defense systems. It's alarming and it's very strange for South Dakota to have to be this aggressive. But when you have a lack of leadership in the White House, we have to do what we can do to protect our people.

REP JAMES COMER DISCUSSES WHAT HE’S LEARNED FROM HUNTER BIDEN’S BUSINESS DEALINGS AND WHAT HE EXPECTS FROM THE UPCOMING DEPOSITION OF KATHY CHUNG

MARIA BARTIROMO: And I'm back with the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Congressman James Comer. Congressman, talk to us about Kathy Chang. She's coming in to get deposed by your committee. What are you expecting?

REP JAMES COMER: Well, we're going to have a transcribed interview with Ms.. Chung. We have a lot of questions about her role in moving documents. We all know now that Joe Biden had mishandled classified documents in at least five different locations. We know from text messages and emails she got the job to help with the Biden family moving documents at the recommendation of Hunter Biden. Given Hunter Biden what we see from bank records and from the emails and text messages with all the influence peddling he's done, we wondered why was Hunter Biden so concerned about Joe Biden's document? So we have a lot of questions for Ms.. Chung, and she's fortunately going to come in voluntarily and we'll have an opportunity to hopefully get some answers.