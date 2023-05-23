Over the past four months, four members of the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested on driving charges.

Senior wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is the most recent football player to face speeding-related charges after he was taken into police custody on Tuesday on for "speeding maximum limit" and reckless driving, according Athens-Clarke County Jail records.

Rosemy-Jacksaint was released on bond less than an hour after he was booked into jail.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After the Bulldogs won a second straight College Football Playoff Championship, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested for speeding and reckless driving on highways and streets in February.

Earlier this month, sophomore wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette was charged with DUI, driving too fast for conditions, following too closely and Class D license restriction. Back in February, Morrissette was ticketed for driving 36 mph over the speed limit.

DYLAN RAIOLA, NO. 1 CLASS OF 2024 FOOTBALL RECRUIT, COMMITS TO GEORGIA

Body camera footage obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed a police officer reprimanding Morrissette. During the video, the officer reference the speeding incident that claimed the lives of offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staffer Chandler LeCroy.

"Y’all got to slow down," the officer told Morrissette. "We’ve been getting all of y’all — a lot. You obviously know about the other wreck and stuff. Y’all got to slow down." The officer added, referring to Georgia’s head coach: "I’m sure Kirby (Smart) wouldn’t be happy about all of this."

Authorities determined that the vehicle LeCroy was driving reached speeds of more than 100 mph before it crashed on Barnett Shoals Road near university property on Jan 15. Police said the SUV was racing side-by-side with Jalen Carter.

The Ford Expedition LeCroy was driving hit a pair of power poles and multiple trees, according to police. Officials said her BAC was more than two times the legal limit in Georgia. Former Georgia football player Warren McClendon and another female staffer, Tory Bowles, were injured in the crash.

Carter was charged with street racing and reckless driving, he later resolved the case in a negotiated settlement with prosecutors. Per the terms of the agreement, Carter had to pay a fine, was placed on probation, and was ordered to complete community service.

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Carter in the first round in last month's draft.

In March Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart told reporters that the program "educates" its players about the dangers of speeding and reckless driving.

"You have to do a great job of making sure your players understand the risk and dangers that are out there," Smart said.

"With vehicles especially nowadays that go really fast, you’ve got to be extremely careful. We try to educate and make sure our players understand those risks, but the ongoing part of that is to continue to educate them and let them know."