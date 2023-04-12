Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., called out the Biden administration for being an "incompetent band of fools" and embarrassing the U.S. on the world stage.

Rubio joined "Hannity" Tuesday night to call out the Biden administration for showing weakness and prioritizing issues like trans rights over demonstrating strength and deterrence to the rest of the world.

"We have a world that realizes we have a president that can barely put together complete sentences, appears incoherent, oftentimes doesn't even know where he is in many cases in some of these places that allowed spy balloons to be flown over our head, that abandoned billions of dollars of American military equipment left over into the hands of the Taliban and spends all day talking about electric vehicles and solar panels that he knows we're going to have to buy from China."

Rubio also pointed out that under the Biden administration, the U.S. has a justice system that "indicts political opponents," and tries to "infiltrate sources to spy on Catholic churches" but allows criminals to run rampant and destroy major U.S. cities.

"They spend their time talking about transgender issues and all kinds of racial disparity stuff, not defending our country," said Rubio.

"We're focused on the fact that now some man pretending to be a woman gets paid millions of dollars to sell Nike sports bras and Bud Light. So the world looks at that and said, this place is a laughingstock, and they react to it."

Rubio said there are things that need to be done to create deterrence against China. However, he expressed concern about this administration's inability to do so.

"This is not a president or an administration that commands respect, much less fear or concern on the part of our adversaries. That's why it's no mistake that the Taliban moved in the way they did. … It's no coincidence that Putin moves on Ukraine, and it's no coincidence that China's ramping all this up right now."

Rubio said America's allies like Saudi Arabia and Egypt are "hedging their bets" when it comes to China and the U.S.

The catalyst of this is the radical left that finds a home in this White House and the people that are put in office, which embarrasses us every day."

Rubio said China does not believe Biden will get involved militarily to stop them in Taiwan after what happened in Afghanistan.

"If we couldn't even handle the Taliban, you think the Chinese are worried about Biden?" he asked.

"The leverage that they've given the Chinese over this is more than just military. When you're saying that you're going to build our entire energy grid on things that we depend on the Chinese for, how are you going to possibly go to war with them if they cut you off?"

The U.S. military will began its largest-ever drills with the Philippines on Tuesday, in a series of exercises involving some 17,000 troops.

Known as the Balikatan Exercise, the drills will last for 17 days, ending April 28. In total, 17,600 troops from both the U.S. and the Philippines will participate in the exercises, some of which will involve live ammunition.

The Chinese military had surrounded Taiwan and carried out simulated strikes against the self-governed island over the past week. The country said it was in retaliation to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's trip to the U.S., where she met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby accused China of overreacting to the trip, pointing to Tsai's six previous trips to the U.S. as president of Taiwan.

"We're very comfortable and confident that we have in place, in the region, sufficient resources and capabilities to protect our national security interests in the Indo-Pacific," Kirby told reporters Monday. "I would add… there's no reason for tensions across the Taiwan Strait to devolve into any kind of conflict."

Rubio agreed that the world is as dangerous as it's ever been since the end of World War II and the Cold War.

"The 21st century is being defined right now. And unfortunately, the people in charge of American foreign policy and domestic policy, for that matter, are turning our country into a laughing stock."

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.