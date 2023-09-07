Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., raised a red flag Thursday about the potential ramifications of the Biden family's business dealings overseas, particularly with China. Rubio joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Hunter Biden special counsel David Weiss seeking an indictment on federal gun charges, emphasizing that the more "serious problem" is the question of why the president's son was paid millions of dollars from foreign sources.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO: [Hunter Biden] should be treated like any American citizen will be treated in a case like this. That's the gun case. And I think to the extent that there's any evidence or has been in the past of special treatment, that's where the political angle lies. I think the more serious problem here is how did Hunter Biden make all this money? Look, we can't abandon common sense. If his last name wasn't Biden, there is no way in the world that he would have made the millions of dollars that he's made and funneled through these shell companies that they created for the family. So clearly, he was trading on something, which was his relationship with his father when his father was vice president. I think that is relevant, particularly to the extent that Biden was involved. But something a lot of people don't talk about is if, in fact, there was this kind of double-dealing going on. The Chinese know that, and they have information on that and that could be used as leverage against the President of the United States. Now, I don't have evidence of that, but I do think that's the question that we need to be trying to answer. If there's evidence, it needs to be brought forward. And if there isn't, then there isn't. It's a serious question and there's real anecdotal and preliminary indications that it's something worth looking into seriously.

Hunter Biden is expected to be indicted on a federal gun charge by the end of September, Special Counsel David Weiss' team told U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika on Wednesday.

Noreika had set Wednesday as a deadline to hear from both sides about how to move forward on the diversion agreement that would have allowed Hunter Biden to avoid jail time for a felony charge of lying on a federal form when purchasing a firearm in 2018.

The expected charges come after an original plea agreement collapsed in July. Hunter Biden was expected to plead guilty in July to two misdemeanor tax counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax as part of a plea deal to avoid jail time on a felony gun charge.

