Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Weather Danger Predicted Today... A very dry air mass over the area and breezy conditions will combine with dead and dry fuels such as grass, leaves, and twigs to create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across the area today. This afternoon, relative humidities will decrease to low levels between 25 to 30 percent. At the same time, westerly winds between 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts to 30 to 35 mph will continue to dry fuels and increase fire spread potential. Wind gusts are expected to diminish later this evening with increasing relative humidity values. Extra caution should be taken to prevent wildfires. Always consult with fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.