A Missouri police officer is dead, one other is injured, and law enforcement is currently searching for the man they say is responsible.

Hermann Police Department Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith and another officer were shot just before 9:20 p.m. Sunday outside a general store in Hermann, according to FOX 2 in St. Louis.

The shooting prompted a Blue Alert from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which was asked to investigate. MSHP identified Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, as the shooter and a spokesman told Fox News Digital he fled the scene on foot.

Investigators got information that led them to believe Simpson barricaded himself inside a home just across the street from where the shooting took place, but it has not been confirmed that he is inside.

ST. LOUIS HOMICIDE DETECTIVE BLOWS WHISTLE ON SOROS-BACKED DA'S 'CONCERTED EFFORT TO BREAK DOWN THE SYSTEM'

"Come out with your hands up and nothing will happen to you," could be heard over a bullhorn outside the home, according to media on the scene.

A source told KMOV-TV one of the offers was shot in the head, and the other in the chest. Both were flown to a hospital.

KANSAS CITY SHOOTING: THREE POLICE OFFICERS INJURED, HOURS-LONG STANDOFF ONGOING

Detective Sergeant Griffith died at the hospital. The second officer shot has not been identified but was reported in serious but stable condition.

Simpson reportedly has a long criminal history, dating back to 2004 with several current pending cases. He has allegedly been on the run from authorities since April 2022.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.