A threatening letter containing white powder was sent to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office Wednesday, Fox News has learned.

The New York Police Department and the city's Department of Environmental Protection responded to the scene.

"NYPD testing determined the powder found in the mailroom to be non-hazardous," Bragg's office said in a statement. "We thank our partners at the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection for their quick response."

The malicious mailing comes a week after Bragg indicted former President Donald Trump on multiple charges allegedly involving falsifying business records.

Trump, the leading Republican in the 2024 race for the White House, pleaded not guilty to the charges and shortly after departed from New York City for his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The incident marks the second time the DA's office has been targeted in recent weeks. A package with white powder was delivered to the mail room in the building housing the DA's office last month.

A note stating, "Alvin – I’ll kill you" was also found in an envelope. That package arrived amid Bragg weighing whether to proceed with an indictment against Trump for alleged hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Bragg is alleging that Trump falsified New York business records in order to "conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election."

On Tuesday, Bragg filed a federal lawsuit against U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, alleging that the Republican lawmaker from Ohio is trying to wage a campaign of intimidation over his prosecution of Trump.

Bragg is asking a judge to invalidate subpoenas that Jordan, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, has or plans to issue as part of an investigation of Bragg's handling of the Trump case.

