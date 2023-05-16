An entrepreneur who quit school and still does not know how to write as an adult has bought a Lamborghini, telling young people, "Anything is possible."

The Lamborghini cost him about £300,000 — or about $374,000 — said news agency SWNS.

U.K.-based Matt Fiddes, 43, "failed all his exams," he told the agency, but he recently posted a video showing himself picking up his new and very expensive ride, a Lamborghini Aventador.

Since leaving school, Fiddes has been busy building a "global martial arts brand," SWNS said, and he's amassed a net worth of £120 million — or almost $150 million.

Fiddes shared the photos of his new ride "to inspire young people," telling them that "you can make your own successes in life."

The entrepreneur said, "I didn’t know whether to share these photos and video, but I’m proud of my achievements," as SWNS also reported.

Fiddes also said he wants young people to know that "you may get knocked back, struggle with learning, fail to get the grades you want, go through tough times [and be] trolled or bullied for being different."

He added, "But you can make your own successes in life. I still can’t write and failed all school exams."

He went on, "Anything is possible! … So, I’m showing off my new car, which I’ve worked very hard for. I hope to motivate you all!"

While Fiddes quit school, education has long been promoted for young people, for very good reasons.

"Education cultivates and informs your perspectives on many issues, helping you to interpret the world around you, build opinions and enable the formation of your particular viewpoints," notes the website for Geneva College, a Christian college near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"Education is an impressive tool that can be used to initiate social change, promote economic development and increase prosperity," the website also notes.

Some young people, however, are not cut out for traditional learning. They find other paths that lead to personal fulfillment and financial success.

One expert in hands-on trades said that for young people who are trying to figure out what they "want their life to look like," college is only one of many paths before them.

"So, if you think you might want to do that [trade] job, you’re walking down the [school] hallway and all you hear is ‘college prep,’" Ken Rusk, former construction worker and the author of the book "Blue Collar Cash," told the hosts of "Fox & Friends" in January.

In the Midwest, "you’re talking six figures" for a trades career, he noted, and yet "they can’t find people" to fill all the open positions.

As for Fiddes, the owner of the new Lamborghini, he said he was able to build his global business and property empire with "an incredible team around me" ­— and with "pure passion and determination."