Glynn Neal, the man who allegedly "brutally attacked" Senator Rand Paul's staffer Saturday, was released from prison just one day prior to the stabbing, according to reports.

In 2011, Neal was sentenced to 12 years and four months in prison on charges for "compelling an individual to live a life of prostitution without his or her consent" and "threat to kidnap to injure a person."

According to the Department of Justice, Neal served a federal prison sentence for forcing two women to engage in prostitution, Fox 5 reported.

Just 24 hours after his release from prison, Neal allegedly approached Paul staffer Phillip Todd on the street in Washington D.C. Todd was stabbed and sustained "life-threatening injuries," according to Paul's office.

KENTUCKY SEN. RAND PAUL SAYS STAFF MEMBER ‘BRUTALLY ATTACKED,’ SUSTAINED ‘LIFE-THREATENING’ INJURIES

"This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions. We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery," Paul said in a statement following the attack.

RAND PAUL STAFFER ‘BRUTALLY ATTACKED’ IN BROAD DAYLIGHT IN DC

Following the incident, an arrest for "Assault with Intent to Kill" was made by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The assault comes after the Washington D.C. city council pushed to change the city's criminal code by reducing penalties on violent crimes, but Congress intervened and President Joe Biden nullified the proposed changes.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.