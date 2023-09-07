Police said they were trying to persuade an alleged a gunman to surrender after a man was shot dead Thursday in a Western Australia state wheatbelt town.
The 25-year-old allegedly shot a man at a grain silo in Kellerberrin around 8:40 a.m. Thursday before fleeing the area, the Western Australia Police Force said in a statement.
Police issued an active shooter alert soon after, warning members of the public to remain indoors as officers searched for the alleged shooter.
SOUTHEAST ALBUQUERQUE SHOOTING KILLS 3
He was believed to be on foot, armed and dressed in camouflage clothing north of Kellerberrin, about 125 miles east of the state capital, Perth.
Police found him at a rural property several hours later.
"We are attempting to negotiate a peaceful resolution, however; the situation is still unfolding," a police statement said.
"Residents in the area are advised to remain alert," police added.
Annamaria Lucente, manager at Kellerberrin Hotel Motel, said the close-knit town of about 950 people remained locked down.
"The whole town is in shock," Lucente said.